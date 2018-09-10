Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-18

Americans looked back on 9/11 Tuesday with solemn ceremonies, volunteer service and a presidential tribute to “the moment when America fought back” on one of the hijacked planes used as weapons in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

World Trade Center 9/11 16th anniversary, Photo Date: 9/10/2017 / Photo: National September 11 Memorial & Museum / (MGN)

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others who gathered on a misty Tuesday morning at the memorial plaza where the World Trade Center’s twin towers once stood. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence headed to the two other places where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001: a Pennsylvania field and the Pentagon.

Seventeen years after losing her husband, Margie Miller went to the New York City ceremony from her home in suburban Baldwin.

“To me, he is here. This is my holy place,” she said before the hours-long reading of the names of the nearly 3,000 dead, including her husband, Joel Miller.

The president and first lady Melania joined an observance at the Sept. 11 memorial in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the jetliners fell to the ground after 40 passengers and crew members realized hijackers had taken control and tried to storm the cockpit.

Calling it “the moment when America fought back,” Trump said the fallen “took control of their destiny and changed the course of history.”

They “joined the immortal ranks of American heroes,” said Trump.

Technically it is still summer for another week and boy this season will be going out with a bang! Warm and humid weather will make a bit of a comeback, especially into the weekend.

Another mostly sunny and all around gorgeous day ahead! High pressure to our east will stick around and even grow in size the next few days, helping to increase the southerly flow in our area. It will be a breezier day and with the sunshine we will have a chance to reach 80 degrees in some places. Warmer days also means milder nights and we look to remain in the low 60’s heading into early Wednesday.

The dry weather continues through the mid-late week, so more nice weather for anything going on outside. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80’s. More of the same on Thursday with still some breezes, sunshine, and highs in the low 80’s.

As Hurricane Florence churned toward an eventual Eastern Seaboard landfall, evacuations were imposed for parts of three East Coast states Tuesday and millions of Americans prepared for what could become one of the most catastrophic hurricanes to hit the region in decades.

Hurricane Florence as seen from the ISS on Monday morning, Photo Date: 9/10/18 / Photo: Ricky Arnold / ISS / (MGN)

Hurricane Florence’s size is “staggering,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned.

“We could cover several states easily with the cloud cover alone,” Graham said. “This is not just a coastal event.”

There was little change in Florence’s track during the 11 a.m. forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Sustained winds were 130 mph (215 kph) Tuesday morning, but it remains a Category 4 storm and is expected to approach the most-damaging Category 5 status as it slows and strengthens over very warm ocean water near North and South Carolina.

The storm is currently around 400 miles south of Bermuda and is moving at 16 mph (26 kph).

Shortly before 4 PM Monday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a Lion’s club member was at the Lion’s booth at the Rusk County fairgrounds and reported that someone allegedly broke into the booth. The subject stole and drank alcohol, trashed the place and cooked food inside. This appears to be connected to the Criminal Damage in Memorial Park that happened this past weekend.

Also a short time later, Rusk County authorities received information of another Burglary at the Flambeau FFA building at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. A Rusk County deputy made contact with the leader for the Flambeau FFA. No other information was available.

Monday morning at about 9:30, Ladysmith Police received a vandalism complaint. A male subject reported vandalism to the pavilion located near the boatlanding. There was damage to the inside kitchen area of the pavilion. The case is under investigation.

Ladysmith Police Monday night at about 8:40, were dispatched to McDonald’s for a complaint of a theft of a cell phone. According to the report, the caller reported that his juvenile son had his cell phone in his locker at the school during a football game and it was now missing. The juvenile’s father was able to track the cell phone to McDonald’s because someone had turned the phone on at this location. Several attempts were made to call the phone but it would go straight to voice mail indicating that it was shut off. It was discovered by them that the opposing team had stopped at this location to pick up food before returning to Hayward. City Officers spoke to the Juveniles on the bus and requested whomever had the phone to bring it forward. Nobody came forward with the phone so a search was done and it was located in one of the rear seats by an Officer. The father did not want any charges brought and was satisfied with recovering the stolen phone.

A gas main on Murray Street in the Village of Boyd was cut this morning. Boyd Fire Department was asking that residents evacuate the village immediately. Exit away from the village center. All traffic was being diverted. Wind was from the South and to stay upwind of the gas leak. We Energies were on the scene.