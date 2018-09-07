WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-10-18

For us, Monday will be mostly sunny as temperatures rise back to around average with highs in the mid 70’s. Winds will start to increase from the south and southwest. These winds will be more noticeable heading into Tuesday and Wednesday as a front slides into Minnesota. As the front tries to get closer, it will run into the dominant high to our east and is expected to fall apart. We could see a few isolated showers sneak into parts of our area Monday night, otherwise it is not expected to have any impact other than a few extra clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with some of those stronger breezes which will help to warm things up a bit more. Tuesday will top out in the upper 70’s and Wednesday should climb back into the lower 80’s. By Wednesday, dew points are also forecast to climb back into and through the 60’s, also bringing back that summer feel.

In Rusk County news over the past weekend, at 12 Noon Friday Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a motorcycle deer accident on highway 8 near Tony. According to the report, subject was conscious and laying on the side of the roadway. Possible a leg injury. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith fire department responded to the scene. Lifelink helicopter was requested. After an investigation, the motorcycle operator was West bound on Highway 8, was passing a vehicle when he hit a deer. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Saturday night just before 8 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female advising she just rolled her car 3 times trying to avoid hitting a deer on Main Valley Road, Tony. The subject did advise that her friend does have a laceration to his arm but not bleeding very badly. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Fire Department, and Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. There was no transport by the ambulance.

A Rusk County deputy did a traffic stop at 11:30 PM Saturday night of a vehicle on Highway 8, Bruce. According to the report, after an investigation the subject was detained. The subject was taken into custody for OWI. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Early Friday afternoon, a City Officer and a Rusk County deputy responded to Grandpa’s Pizza on Highway 8 to take Brandied R. Schofield, 19, into custody for a violation due to Huber release. According to the report, Schofield was told she was going to be taken into custody for Huber Violation and she resisted arrest. Schofield was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. Schofield was issued a citation for resisting arrest.

A Ladysmith Officer Sunday morning at about 3:40, was dispatched to Kwik Trip for a male passed out in a truck with it running by the gas pumps. The individual was located and field sobriety tests were administered. The subject, Joseph M. Weisenberger, 24, was arrested for OWI 1st and transported to the Rusk County jail.

UPDATE:

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Police have now identified the two people killed in a Chippewa County crash last Friday.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Catherine McEathron, 64, and her husband Gerald McEathron, 60 both of Red Wing, MN were killed when their vehicle crossed the center line on Highway F near Tilden and hit a cement truck head on.

Barron County (WQOW) – A man is in critical condition after being thrown from his car in a Barron County crash.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the driver of the vehicle, Phillip Kurtz, 28, of Dallas was westbound on County Road A when his car went onto the shoulder. He over-corrected which caused his car to go off the road, hitting some trees. Kurtz was thrown from the vehicle and airlifted to Mayo in Eau Claire.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Attorney General Brad Schimel says the state Department of Justice has finally finished testing thousands of unanalyzed sexual assault evidence kits.

Monday’s announcement is huge for Schimel, who has been under fire for taking too long to finish testing.

Schimel started a project in 2016 to test about 4,000 unanalyzed kits sitting on Wisconsin police department and hospital shelves.

Democrats, including Josh Kaul, who is challenging Schimel in November’s elections, have been hammering away at Schimel for taking years to complete the testing. They say the delays have left dangerous unidentified criminals on the streets.

Schimel has countered that it took time to inventory the kits and find private labs willing to analyze them. He had promised that testing would be complete by the end of 2018.