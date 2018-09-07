Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-7-18

We finish up the week with more great weather today. After that cool start, a mostly sunny sky will prevail and temperatures will again gradually climb into the low and mid 70’s. Winds will continue to be light with high pressure over the area. Humidity will be low again, today will feature great weather to enjoy the outdoors.

Going into the weekend and beyond, the upper level pattern will remain fairly zonal here in the Upper Midwest, while an upper trough will be found to our southeast. This will be in association with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon. We will remain far enough north to not be impacted by this system, but just to our south and into the Ohio Valley there will be plenty of rainfall. We will have blocking high pressure to our northeast, keeping our weather dry and seasonable. Saturday and Sunday will both continue to shine with just some light breezes and highs continuing in the lower 70’s.

(Madison, WI) — Three weeks of storms and flooding have caused damage estimated at nearly 209-million dollars in Wisconsin. State officials say that number will continue to go higher. More than 15-hundred private homes have been damaged in Dane County alone, with five destroyed. Lake Monona set a new record high water level Thursday. The region now faces a dry period, but more rain is on the way — and it will likely arrive in southern Wisconsin before the flood waters have receded. Local officials say only two-percent of the homes and businesses damaged are covered by flood insurance.

Thursday evening at about 7:20, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the 700 block of West 9th Street North on a report that Jessica A. Sutten, 31, had been seen in the area. According to the report, the City Officer observed Sutten who had a warrant at Dollar General. The Officer made contact with Sutten and advised her that she had a warrant out of Chippewa County. Sutten was placed under arrest and transported to the Rusk County jail.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night at about 10:20 PM, received information from Chetek Police Department about a vehicle coming into Ladysmith and possibly having drugs in it. Ladysmith Police located the vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle had a loud exhaust and no license plate lights on it. A city Officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. After further investigation from Rusk County deputies, Methamphetamine and Marijuana was found in the vehicle. Austin A. Wold, 25 was arrested on a Probation hold and a 32 year old male subject was taken to the LEC for an interview.

With more than seven weeks ahead of November’s general election, the heavyweight battle to see who will be Wisconsin’s governor for the next four years was fought in two arenas Thursday – at a campaign stop in the Chippewa Valley and in social media.

State superintendent Tony Evers spoke with supporters at the Eau Claire County Democratic Party Resource Center. He was joined by lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes and other area Democratic candidates.

While Evers spoke to fellow Democrats at the event, incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker took to Twitter.

He sent an image of a quote-tweet from Barnes that was sent in January. It was a Yahoo Sports article and the headline “Does Donald Trump know the words to the national anthem?” – to which, Barnes’ tweeted the reply: “Take a knee.”

“Tony Evers’ running mate says “Take a knee.” Does Evers share that belief or does he believe that everyone should STAND UP for the national anthem out of respect for our Veterans and service members?” Walker tweeted.

“Yeah. Donald Trump didn’t know the words to the National Anthem. That’s what I was tweeting about,” Barnes said Thursday.

When Evers met with reports after the event, he was not permitted to answer a question about the tweet. However, he did respond when asked to speak on the mood of the campaign for governor.

“That’s Scott Walker’s M.O.,” Evers said Thursday. “The most recent ad is absolutely disgusting and he knows better than to do this, but it’s just, again, a career politician reaching for lies in his pocket to give to the people of Wisconsin.

“It’s a clear indication of his inability to be a positive force in the state of Wisconsin. It’s a symptom of his campaigns and always have been this way and he’ll continue to do that. He keeps amping it up and it shows how desperate he is.”

After Thursday’s Eau Claire stop, Evers did respond to Walker’s quote-tweet.

“I am proud to stand for the national anthem, and I am proud to respect our first amendment rights to peacefully protest,” Evers tweeted. “Scott Walker wants to distract and divide us–anything to avoid talking about his record. That’s why we need a change.

“As governor I will work every day to bring people together and tackle the issues facing Wisconsin families all over our state.”