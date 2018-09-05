Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-6-18

The last few days of this shortened work week will be beautiful. The high will be moving east and to our north today. This will provide plenty of dry air as dew points will be in the 40’s and 50’s. We will see sunshine throughout both Thursday and Friday with similar afternoon highs in the lower 70’s. Average highs are in the mid 70’s, so we will fall just short until this weekend.

It will be a nice weekend to enjoy some outdoor time as it will be not only comfortable but we will continue to see plenty of sunshine. The high center will continue to slide east but will remain a block to any incoming weather systems to the Upper Midwest. Any outdoor activities and events will enjoy temperatures in the low to mid 70’s and with little change in dew points, it will continue to be pleasant.

(WQOW) — U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin announced $1.5 million in emergency relief transportation funding to help repair roads and communities damaged by storms and severe flooding. The U.S. Department of Transportation released the emergency funds to the State of Wisconsin for areas throughout the state.

This comes after Baldwin joined with Representatives Kind, Pocan and Grothman in calling on the Trump Administration to act quickly to make federal funds available and support recovery efforts in communities across the state.

Damages to Wisconsin’s highway system was caused by multiple and on-going rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain, high winds, and hail. The storm events, affecting all areas of Wisconsin, caused widespread flash flooding, closed roadways, damaged bridges and culverts, and compromised critical infrastructure.

“Wisconsin communities across our state have been hard hit and I have worked to secure federal support that will help us recover,” said Senator Baldwin. “This federal road funding is a good first step to help us rebuild our roads so Wisconsin families and businesses can move forward.”

Wednesday morning just before 9 AM, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with a subject at a location on County Highway VV, Sheldon. Little information was available but after an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Autopsies indicate hypothermia and possibly drowning apparently caused the deaths of four Wisconsin family members kayaking on Lake Superior.

Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan tells the Ashland Daily News that preliminary autopsy results indicate that 39-year-old Eric Fryman died of hypothermia while his three children, ages 3 to 9, died of hypothermia and possibly drowning.

The family from Loyal, Wisconsin, set out from Madeline Island in an open-top tandem kayak last Thursday for a 4-mile (6-kilometer) paddle across open water to Michigan Island. But their 13 1/2-foot (4-meter) kayak capsized after the wind picked up.

Eric Fryman and his three children – 9-year-old Kyra, 5-year-old Annaliese and 3-year-old Jansen – were found dead in the frigid water. The children’s mother, 29-year-old Cari Mews-Fryman, survived.

(CNN) – An important recall of the best selling vehicle in the United States.

Ford is recalling about 2-million F-150 trucks due to a seat belt issue.

The seat belt pretensioner can generate sparks that could start a fire.

Ford is aware of 17 cases where that happened in the United States and another six in Canada, but nobody was hurt.

The vehicles included in this recall are model years 2015-2018 regular cab and supercrew cab vehicles.

Owners can take the vehicles to a dealer for repair.