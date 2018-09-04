Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-5-18

Tuesday morning at about 8:40, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 transfer from Chippewa County reporting a two car accident on Highway 27 near Oak Ridge Road, Conrath. According to the report, Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Ladysmith Fire Department and the Sheldon ambulance responded to the scene. A Rusk County deputy advised that all subjects were out of the vehicles and appeared to be uninjured. According to the police log, the Sheldon ambulance did transport to the hospital but no other information was available.

Probation and Parole Tuesday afternoon requested a Rusk County deputy to go to a location on Highway 27, Ladysmith and take Nathan Smith into custody for them. A Rusk County deputy made contact with Smith and he was taken into custody. Smith was transported to the Rusk County jail.

Just after 12 Midnight this (Wednesday) morning, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27 near Doughty Road South of Ladysmith. According to the report, a subject was out for field sobriety. After an investigation, the driver, Robert Wayne Steele, 40, was taken into custody for Baby Luke. A City Officer was requested by the County units to respond to their location to transport either a female to jail or a dog to the Rusk County Animal shelter. Upon arrival the county deputies on scene requested that the City Officer take the dog to the shelter. The female subject, Alexandrea N. Erlenbaugh, 28, was also arrested. The male subject, Steele refused a blood draw and they had to get a search warrant. After the warrant was served, the male subject was taken back to the hospital for a blood draw.

Shortly after 2 PM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 transfer advising of a motorcycle accident on the corner of County Highway F and Pondell Road near Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, there were two occupants. The male was walking around and the female subject was still by the motorcycle and may have a hip injury. Lifelink was requested and would by flying out of Marshfield. The helicopter would land at the landing pad on County Highway D and Highway 40. After an investigation, according to the State Patrol, the motorcycle was negotiating a corner West of county F and saw sand cranes on the road. The motorcycle swerved to miss the cranes went on the gravel on the side of the road and went into the ditch. The male operator, Scott Schultz, 43 of Chetek was transported by ambulance and the female passenger, Lisa Schultz, 41 of Chetek, was transported by Lifelink helicopter. Both occupants sustained non life threatening injuries.

Rusk County will be the host site for the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener in May 2019. As part of this exciting event, Rusk County businesses have the opportunity to take avantage of the increased publicity and advertise their business through Wisconsin Indianhead Country’s annual visitor guide. The guide is published annually. The Ad deadline is Oct. 1st and the publication comes out in early January. A representative from the Wisconsin Indianhead Country will be in the area the week of September 10-15. To reach out to Wisconsin Indianhead Country directly, you can contact them by phone at 1-800-826-6966 or contact the GLACC.

The U.S. trade deficit widened for the second straight month in July, reaching the highest level since February, as imports hit an all-time high. The deficit in goods with China and the European Union set records.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the deficit in goods and services — the difference between what America sells and what it buys from other countries — rose to $50.1 billion in July from $45.7 billion in June. Exports slipped 1 percent to $211.1 billion. Imports increased 0.9 percent to a record $261.2 billion on increased purchases of trucks and computers.

The deficit rose despite efforts by President Donald Trump to bring it down by renegotiating trade agreements and imposing taxes on imports.

The United States has already slapped tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive efforts to challenge American technological dominance. It is taxing imported steel and aluminum and may target auto imports next, causing a rift with the EU. Trump also has threatened to exclude Canada from a revamped North American trade agreement.

So far, the president’s aggressive policies have had little impact on the trade numbers. The goods deficit with China rose 10 percent in July to a record $36.8 billion. The gap with the EU shot up 50 percent to a record $17.6 billion and with Canada nearly 58 percent to $3.1 billion. The July deficit with Mexico, though, plunged 25 percent to $5.5 billion.

So far this year, the trade deficit is up 7 percent from January-July 2017.