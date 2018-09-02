WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-4-18

Authorities say there’s no relief in sight for waterlogged southern Wisconsin residents.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for Madison until Thursday afternoon after the area received more than an inch and a half of rain Saturday night through Sunday evening. The weather service says another 2 inches of rain could fall through Wednesday.

Water levels of the four Yahara River lakes continued to rise and Madison police say flash flooding has closed several roads.

Authorities say there is major flooding along the Baraboo River near Baraboo, Reedsburg and Rock Springs. Moderate flooding on the Fox River was reported near Berlin.

Residents have been dealing with high water since heavy rain and tornadoes battered southern and central Wisconsin starting on Aug. 20.

In Rusk County news over the Labor Day Weekend, Sunday morning just before 9 AM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised someone stole some items from the Eagleview RV Campground on County Highway D., Chetek. An upright air compressor and 2 chain saws were reportedly stolen.

Sunday afternoon shortly before 3 PM, a vehicle gas drive off was reported to Rusk County authorities from the Tony Depot. According to the report, $41 dollars was taken in the gas drive off and the vehicle was reportedly West bound. A Ladysmith Officer looked for the vehicle along highway 8 throughout the city but found no vehicle matching the description.

A Rusk County deputy just before 11 AM Monday, advised that while investigating a gas drive off from Sunday, another gas drive off occurred at the Tony Depot in Tony. The vehicle was described as a Black colored extended cab of supercrew cab heading West bound from Tony to Ladysmith. No other information was available.

Shortly after 2 PM Monday, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 transfer advising of a motorcycle accident on the corner of County Highway F and Pondell Road near Weyerhaeuser. According to the report, there were two occupants. The male was up and walking around and the female subject was still by the motorcycle and may have a hip injury. Lifelink was requested and would by flying out of Marshfield. The helicopter would be landing at the landing pad on County Highway D and Highway 40. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bruce ambulance and the Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, this was a single Motorcycle crash with two occupants. Both occupants sustained non-life threatening injuries. The male operator was transported by ambulance and the female passenger was transported by Life Link helicopter. No other information was available.

Rusk County dispatch just before 3 PM Monday received a 911 call requesting the Bruce Fire Department due to a dryer on fire at a residence on West Arthur Avenue, Bruce. They evacuated the building. According to the report, Ladysmith was requested for their ladder truck, tankers and mutual aid. The Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded with their tankers. Rusk County deputies and the Ladysmith ambulance also responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Friday night, a Ladysmith Officer stopped to speak with Ann M. Zezulka, 25, and two other people outside of the Library. According to the report, Zezulka asked the City Officer to run her name to see if she had a warrant. Zezulka did indeed have a warrant through Probation and was arrested on that warrant. She was transported to the Rusk County jail.