Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-26-18

After several hours of deliberation, the jury has found Doug Nitek guilty on one count of first degree intentional homicide.

The jury ultimately decided Nitek shot and killed Deputy Dan Glaze on Halloween weekend in 2016.

The jury found Nitek not guilty on several other charges – including attempted homicide. The prosecution argued he also shot at responding officers after killing Glaze.

The day started with more than four hours of closing arguments from both the defense and prosecution. (Details of those arguments can be found below.)

Before the jury read the verdict, public defender Charles Glynn brought up an issue he witnessed during deliberation. Glynn said he saw a bailiff and a chief deputy having a conversation in the hallway. That lead to a closed-door meeting between both sides and the judge.

Both sides reconvened.

Glaze’s widow Sarah was emotional as she hugged others in the courtroom after Nitek was led away by officers.

“Obviously we just want justice to be served and for him ideally not to get out. Not be able to harm anyone else,” Glaze told News 18.

A sentencing date was not announced Tuesday night.

This brings an end to an eight-day trial in Dunn County.

Tuesday morning shortly before 10 AM, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to arrest Aisha Williams and transport her to jail. A Rusk County deputy responded to the location on Highway 27. The subject was picked up and transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 6 PM Tuesday, advising Law Enforcement was needed for a fight in progress involving three subjects. According to the report, the caller was not sure but advised one of the subjects may have a gun due to the fact of being threatened by the subject earlier in the week. Rusk County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene in the 600 block of North Daily Street Bruce. After an investigation, Probation was contacted and placed a hold on a subject for possession of Meth and Paraphernalia. A female subject was taken into custody and was transported to the LEC for an interview. A male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. No other information was available.

Tuesday afternoon at 12:20 a Ladysmith Police Officer met with a male subject at the LPD in reference to a theft that had occurred at a residence on East 8th Street South, Ladysmith. The subject stated that when he returned home and observed that items from his residence were missing. The male subject stated that he believes it was a female subject because they had just ended their relationship and she wanted the items that were missing and the complainant stated that she can’t have them. The case is under investigation.

Rusk County (WQOW) – A competency hearing has been scheduled for the suspect in a Rusk County murder.

Preston Kraft is charged in the death of Robert Pettit.

In August, public defenders told the judge they had reason to doubt Kraft’s competency to understand the proceedings and to communicate with his attorneys.

The results of the competency exam will be the subject of discussion at a hearing November 12.

Kraft is charged with first degree murder. He faces life in jail.

The state Department of Natural Resources board is loosening criteria for holding elk hunts.

Right now state regulations allow the DNR to initiate an elk season once herds in the Clam Lake and Black River regions reach 200 and 150 animals respectively. The rules also limit the number of permits to 5 percent of the total population.

DNR officials say those thresholds aren’t essential to managing the herds. They’ve proposed new regulations allowing the department to use current scientific data to determine whether the population could support a limited bull harvest and repealing the 5 percent permit limit. The agency would instead consider heard structure, population dynamics and other metrics when setting permit levels.

The board approved the proposal unanimously during a meeting Wednesday in Hayward.