Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-25-18

A Dunn County courtroom was packed Tuesday to hear the closing statements in the trial of Doug Nitek.

Friends, family, and fellow law enforcement officials filled one side of the room. Those with Nitek, charged in the shooting death of Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze, were contained within the other side.

The events of Tuesday were initially expected to take place the day before. However, after the defense submitted a list containing 10 witnesses, public defender Charles Glynn announced: “Mr. Nitek rests.” That action set a series of moves in motion, which included several charges being dismissed – leaving 17 still on the table for the jury to eventually decide guilt or innocence.

Eventually, St. Croix County Judge Scott Needham adjourned the proceedings for the day and set them to resume the following morning.

Before Tuesday’s proceedings began, attorneys for the state and defense were called into Judge Needham’s chambers for a brief meeting. From there, the proceeding began with a description of the instruction which would be given to the jury.

Once the jury entered the court room, Judge Needham began to dispense his instructions to the 10 women and five men who have listened to the testimony.

“You are the judge of the facts. I am the judge of the law,” Judge Needham said.

Attorney Richard Dufour was slated to offer the state’s closing statements and Glynn was lined up for the defense. The state’s rebuttal would come from attorney Amber Hahn.

Monday night at about 8:20 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Marshfield Medical Clinic Ladysmith advising that Rusk County deputies were working on a Motorcycle Crash. According to the report, the subject was a walk in at Marshfield Medical Clinic. He reportedly crashed on Mae West Road. The subject had some significant road rash to the face. No other information was available.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office just after 10 PM Monday, received a call from a bartender at Flaters on County Highway E, Holcombe, advising they had a drunk disorderly subject who won’t leave the bar. According to the report, the male subject was trying to pick fights with other patrons at the establishment. The bartender called back and he advised the subject came back and took his vehicle and crossed the bridge and went South on County E. Chippewa County was notified. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy responded to the call at Flater’s Resort. The subject left prior to the deputy’s arrival. The subject was reportedly Michael Conrad and on County Highway E. Shortly after 12 Midnight this (Tuesday) morning, a Rusk County deputy had the subject in custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A man who stole guns and a wood chipper from around the area pleaded guilty in Eau Claire County court.

Joshua Frami, 36, of Chetek, pleaded guilty to two of his six counts. The rest were dismissed.

The two felony charges were both for burglary. Frami was sentenced to 7.5 years of jail time with an additional five years of extended supervision.

Frami admitted to investigators to committing two burglaries. One was in December of 2015 in which he stole guns, ammunition and electronics from a home in the Town of Union. The other was in January of 2016 when Frami admitted to stealing a wood chipper from a storage building in the Town of Washington and exchanging it for meth and cash.