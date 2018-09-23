Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-18

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU – WQOW) — The defense team in the case against Doug Nitek rested at the start of Monday’s proceedings in a Dunn County court room.

The move, announced by defense attorney Charles Glynn, caught many in the court room off-guard – including St. Croix County judge Scott Needham. It also came after the defense had submitted a list of 10 witnesses scheduled to testify Monday, including Rusk County Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace and Deputy Sheriff Phil Grassman.

The defense rested after calling one witness on Saturday. The judge denied the defense’s motion of a mistrial – they argued the jurors may have seen Nitek in handcuffs or shackles.

Nitek, facing several counts tied to the October, 2016 shooting death of Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy Dan Glaze, was then asked 30 questions from Judge Needham regarding his relinquishing of his right to testify.

After a series of 19 “Yes” and 11 “No” answers from Nitek, Judge Needham allowed his decision.

Before the jury of 10 women and five men were brought into the court room, St. Croix County judge Scott Needham dismissed three of the 31 counts tied to the case – Count 4, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and Counts 16 and 20, both first-degree recklessly endangering safety. This now left 28 charges for the jury to decide on.

The prosecution called the defense resting unexpectedly “trial by ambush” and argued he needed more time to prepare closing arguments. The prosecution is requesting closing arguments be presented Tuesday morning.

Saturday shortly before 3 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call advising of a motorcycle accident on Highway 27 near County Highway P. According to the report, the caller advised that the subject was alert and concious. The subject did not appear seriously hurt just a possible hand injury. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith Ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. The subject was not transported by the ambulance. A Rusk County deputy gave the male subject a ride to the Americinn.

On Sunday, September 23, 2018, at 12:50 a.m.m the Barron County Sheriff’s

Department received a 911 call of a semi vs car accident on Hwy 53 north of

Haugen.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Rice Lake

Police Department, Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department, Washburn County

Sheriff’s Office, Rice Lake Fire Department, LMC Ambulance and Life Link

Helicopter responded to the scene.

Upon arrival it was determined that a semi loaded with liquid oxygen driven by

Jeremy Loeffelholz, age 43 of Orfordville, WI, was traveling north on Hwy 53. A

car traveling south being driven by Mathew Krear, age 28 of Chetek, crossed the

median and struck the semi head on. Krear and his passenger, Morgan Lasley,

age 20 of Chetek, were both deceased at the scene. Loeffelholz was treated at

the scene and released.

No oxygen was released during the crash and Hwy 53 was closed for about two

hours. The accident remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s

Department with the assistance of the Barron County Medical Examiner and is

being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department also reported that the Huber Walk Away from last week, Michael Strong, 30 of Barronett, was taken back into custody over the weekend. Strong failed to return to the jail Wednesday night after being out on Work Release Huber. He is in jail on Methamphetamine charges.

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says the FBI should reopen its background check of Brett Kavanaugh in light of new allegations of sexual misconduct.

Baldwin says it was “apparent and obvious” that the FBI should further investigate Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford first accused the Supreme Court nominee of misconduct. Baldwin said Monday that calls to reopen Kavanaugh’s background check “should be stronger than ever” after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct in a report published in The New Yorker Sunday.

Baldwin was speaking at an event to promote the start of early voting in Wisconsin. The Democratic senator is running for re-election against Republican Leah Vukmir.

Republicans have dismissed Democrats’ calls for another background check on Kavanaugh.