Robert W. Brown Jr.

Sources: Glen Taylor wants Jimmy Butler deal done in next several days Against the displeasure of Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations and coach Tom Thibodeau, owner Glen Taylor has mandated that a deal needs to be negotiated to trade disgruntled All-Star forward Jimmy Butler in the next several days, league sources told ESPN. Butler has likely worn the Timberwolves uniform for the final time, because Taylor […]

Source: RB Leonard Fournette likely to be active against Titans The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to have Leonard Fournette back for Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-year running back missed last week's win against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury. He officially is listed as questionable on the injury report. Fournette participated in every […]