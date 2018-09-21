Richard K. Oldeen
Richard K. Oldeen, 76 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, September 20, at the Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife, Violet, 1 daughter, Renatta Oldeen of Ladysmith, 1 son, Jim Oldeen of Greenville, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Mary Heath of Rice Lake, 3 brothers, Paul and Mike both of Radisson and Robert of Ladysmith.
A Celebration of Life for Richard Oldeen will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM on Tuesday, September 25th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.
- Rusk County News September 21, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-21-18 MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) — The fourth day of the trial against Doug Nitek was filled with another full slate of witnesses for the prosecution. Nitek, on trial for 31 counts tied to the October, 2016 shooting death of Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze, was again in civilian clothing and seen taking […]
- Wisconsin Sports 9-21 September 21, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>QB Rodgers Sits Out Thursday Practice (Green Bay, WI) — He looked good in Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing this week to rest his strained knee. He did the same thing before the Minnesota game. Rodgers is still expected to […]