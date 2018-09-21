Richard K. Oldeen, 76 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, September 20, at the Ladysmith Care Community. He is survived by his wife, Violet, 1 daughter, Renatta Oldeen of Ladysmith, 1 son, Jim Oldeen of Greenville, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Mary Heath of Rice Lake, 3 brothers, Paul and Mike both of Radisson and Robert of Ladysmith.

A Celebration of Life for Richard Oldeen will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM on Tuesday, September 25th, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith.