Ramona B. Thomas, 92 of Bruce, died on Friday, August 31, at Atrium Post Acute Care in Chetek. She is survived by, 2 sons, Daniel Hinkle of Manitowoc and William Thomas, Jr. of Homewood, IL., 3 daughters, Jeannine Koch of Bruce, Susanne Hinkle of Bruce and Joan Smith of Bourbonnais,IL., 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Ramona Thomas will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 22, at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce where her family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Ramona’s name to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice, ATTN: Hospice, 1700 W. Stout St., Rice Lake, WI. 54868.