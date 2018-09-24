Patricia A. (Seng) Jones, 77 of the township of Ruby, passed away peacefully September 19, in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by family, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Patricia is survived by her children – Lorraine (Russ Anderson) Ankney, Donna (Bob) Richard, Jesse (Joy) Jones, Ron (Margaret) Jones, Rita (Dan) Budzinski, Wayne (Nicole) Jones, Anita (John) Valentine, 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, siblings, Martha Poppe, Dale (Josie) Seng, and Lavone (Roger) King, also by many others Patricia considered her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 28, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will be at the Arnold Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM with a 7:30 PM rosary on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Visitation also 1 hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com