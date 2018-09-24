Patricia A. (Seng) Jones
Patricia A. (Seng) Jones, 77 of the township of Ruby, passed away peacefully September 19, in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by family, under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Patricia is survived by her children – Lorraine (Russ Anderson) Ankney, Donna (Bob) Richard, Jesse (Joy) Jones, Ron (Margaret) Jones, Rita (Dan) Budzinski, Wayne (Nicole) Jones, Anita (John) Valentine, 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, siblings, Martha Poppe, Dale (Josie) Seng, and Lavone (Roger) King, also by many others Patricia considered her grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 28, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment will be at the Arnold Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM with a 7:30 PM rosary on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell. Visitation also 1 hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com
- Rusk County News September 24, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-18 MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU – WQOW) — The defense team in the case against Doug Nitek rested at the start of Monday’s proceedings in a Dunn County court room. The move, announced by defense attorney Charles Glynn, caught many in the court room off-guard – including St. Croix County judge Scott Needham. It […]
- Wisconsin Sports 9-24 September 24, 2018Wisconsin State Sports (5am update) >>Redskins Build Big Lead, Hold Off Packers (Washington, DC) — Former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson shook off the effects of advancing age and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday. The Redskins led 28-10 at the half […]