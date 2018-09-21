Nancy J. Petras, 84 of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, September 20 at Care & Rehab, Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Elroy, 2 daughters, Jalean Tjader of Waupan and Tammie Petras of Amherst Junction, 2 sons, Kevin of Ladysmith and Alan of Amsterdam, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Jane Stephens of Sheldon and Mary Duciaume of Appleton.

Memorial services for Nancy Petras will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, September 25, at the Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.