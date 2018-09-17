Maxine E. Clough
Maxine E. Clough, 86 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, August 28, at her home. She is survived by, 1 son, Reginald Clough, 1 daughter, Colleen Rindfleisch, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Maxine Clough will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, September 23, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Ladysmith with Kerry Moltzan speaking. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
