James E. Clark, 81 of Ladysmith, died Sunday, September 23 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, 2 daughters, Roxanne Rench and Dawn Bertellotti both of Tony, son, David Trusty of Indiana, 2 step-daughters, Debra Stammet and Stephanie Haeffle both of Illinois, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for James E. Clark will be held on Friday, September 28, from 2 PM until 4 PM at JS Supper Club in Ladysmith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the WRA. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.