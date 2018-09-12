Hunter J. Strop, 15 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, September 11, in Ladysmith. He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Wendi Strop, 2 brothers, Cole and Scott both of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Jill Wood of Chetek, maternal grandmother, Linda Olsen of Ojibwa, paternal grandmother, Vonnie Strop of Ladysmith, and his dog Sadie.

A Memorial service for Hunter Strop will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 15th, at the new Ladysmith Elementary School (formerly the Ladysmith Middle School) with David Boles officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Friday, September 14th at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith and again on Saturday from 10 AM until service time at the new Ladysmith Elementary School.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.