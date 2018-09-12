Hunter J. Strop
Hunter J. Strop, 15 of Ladysmith, died on Tuesday, September 11, in Ladysmith. He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Wendi Strop, 2 brothers, Cole and Scott both of Ladysmith, 1 sister, Jill Wood of Chetek, maternal grandmother, Linda Olsen of Ojibwa, paternal grandmother, Vonnie Strop of Ladysmith, and his dog Sadie.
A Memorial service for Hunter Strop will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 15th, at the new Ladysmith Elementary School (formerly the Ladysmith Middle School) with David Boles officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 until 8 PM on Friday, September 14th at the Congregational UCC Church in Ladysmith and again on Saturday from 10 AM until service time at the new Ladysmith Elementary School.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Rusk County News September 12, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-18 WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A dangerous Hurricane Florence is steadily making its way to the U.S. East Coast. At 5 a.m., the storm was centered 575 miles (925 km) southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving at 17 mph (28 kph). Strengthening is forecast through Wednesday. It was a potentially catastrophic Category […]
- Edward K. Gauthier September 12, 2018Edward K. Gauthier, Jr., 64 of Weyerhaeuser, died Monday, September 10, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, 5 children, Crystal Gauthier, Bruce, Cherie Evans, Bruce, Tom of Bruce, Sara Sokolowski, Weyerhaeuser, and Edward of Weyerhaeuser. 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. 7 Siblings, Edith Gauthier, Cameron, Tom of Ill., Josette Schmidt of […]