Henry P. Golat, 86 of Conrath, died on Tuesday, September 11, at Care & Rehab, Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, 3 sons, Harry of Bruce, David and Christopher both of Ladysmith, 1 daughter, Patricia of Minneapolis, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services for Henry Golat will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be from 4 until 7 PM on Thursday, September 13 at the funeral home in Ladysmith and again on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.