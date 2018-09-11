Henry P. Golat
Henry P. Golat, 86 of Conrath, died on Tuesday, September 11, at Care & Rehab, Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, 3 sons, Harry of Bruce, David and Christopher both of Ladysmith, 1 daughter, Patricia of Minneapolis, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services for Henry Golat will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 14, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery. Visitation for friends and family will be from 4 until 7 PM on Thursday, September 13 at the funeral home in Ladysmith and again on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the Funeral Home.
- Rusk County News September 11, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-18 NEW YORK (AP) — Americans looked back on 9/11 Tuesday with solemn ceremonies, volunteer service and a presidential tribute to “the moment when America fought back” on one of the hijacked planes used as weapons in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. World Trade Center 9/11 16th anniversary, Photo Date: 9/10/2017 […]
- Garage Sale September 11, 2018Garage Sale – 4 family – 809 East 6th Street South, 1 block South of old elementary school. Friday Sept. 14th, Sat Sept. 15th 9 AM to 5 PM. Household items, Women’s and Men’s clothing, golf clubs, Snowmobile shirts and jackets, Christmas decorations, Boy’s winter jackets, collector dolls, lots of misc items.