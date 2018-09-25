mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Big Garage Sale – Friday September 28th and Saturday 29th  8-4 both days.  Follow signs ‘Leaf it to Rusk Map”

N4606 Range Line Road, Glen Flora.

4 tires  215 60R15’S  on rims, Industrial Air Compresser, Card table, Goose decoys, metal deer stand, Coca Cola Memoralbelia, Christmas décor, air conditioners.  Everything Priced to Sell

    Garage Sale – Sept. 28, 29, 30.  9-5.  Tractor, Tools, Collectables, Antiques, at Kesan’s.  W7068 Deer Tail Road, Ladysmith.
    Yard Sale – W8290 Flambeau Ave.  Fri Sept. 28th and Sat Sept 29th,  8 AM to 4 PM. Cancel if rains,  Adult Clothes, art work, counter top and misc.
