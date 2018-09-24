mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Garage Sale – Sept. 28, 29, 30.  9-5.  Tractor, Tools, Collectables, Antiques, at Kesan’s.  W7068 Deer Tail Road, Ladysmith.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Rusk County News September 24, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-24-18 MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU – WQOW) — The defense team in the case against Doug Nitek rested at the start of Monday’s proceedings in a Dunn County court room. The move, announced by defense attorney Charles Glynn, caught many in the court room off-guard – including St. Croix County judge Scott Needham. It […]
  • Wisconsin Sports 9-24 September 24, 2018
    Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)     >>Redskins Build Big Lead, Hold Off Packers (Washington, DC)  —  Former All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson shook off the effects of advancing age and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 31-17 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday.  The Redskins led 28-10 at the half […]
