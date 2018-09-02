mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Garage Sale

Multi-Family Downsizing Sale –  N514 Chippewa Avenue, Holcombe.  1 mile West of County Road East.  Thursday thru Saturday Sept 6-8  8-3PM and Sunday Sept 9 9-1 PM.  Harley motorcycle parts, Poly trailer, Beer signs, Antiques, Cabinet Sewing machine, tools, household goods, decorations and much more.

RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • William “Bill” Ivan Swaney September 2, 2018
    William “Bill” Ivan Swaney, 91 of Thorp, formerly of Gilman, died Thursday, August 30, at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Thorp under the care of Hope Hospice.  He is survived by his children, Pam (Ken) Glidden of Lublin, Lonnie (Peggy) Swaney of DePere and Deb (Tim) Lewan of Thorp, 13 grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren. Services will be […]
  • Rusk County News August 31, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-31-18 *STORMS RETURN WITH A SEVERE THREAT INTO FRIDAY NIGHT* A return to more humid conditions today as dew points rise into and through the 60’s. After a few early showers and storms, much of the day looks dry, with just a few more widely scattered storms through the day. Clouds will be […]
