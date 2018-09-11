Evelyn Verdegan
Evelyn Verdegan, 100 of Ladysmith, died on Monday, September 10, at Care & Rehab, Ladysmith. She is survived by 3 daughters, Pat Janowitz of Eau Claire, Marge Klaver of Hayward and Betty Verdegan of Eau Claire. 2 sons, Jerry of Cadott and Mike of Tony. 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Verdegan will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 14, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Phil Juza and Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 AM until service time on Friday at the Church. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
- Garage Sale September 11, 2018Garage Sale – 4 family – 809 East 6th Street South, 1 block South of old elementary school. Friday Sept. 14th, Sat Sept. 15th 9 AM to 5 PM. Household items, Women’s and Men’s clothing, golf clubs, Snowmobile shirts and jackets, Christmas decorations, Boy’s winter jackets, collector dolls, lots of misc items.