Edward K. Gauthier
Edward K. Gauthier, Jr., 64 of Weyerhaeuser, died Monday, September 10, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, 5 children, Crystal Gauthier, Bruce, Cherie Evans, Bruce, Tom of Bruce, Sara Sokolowski, Weyerhaeuser, and Edward of Weyerhaeuser. 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. 7 Siblings, Edith Gauthier, Cameron, Tom of Ill., Josette Schmidt of Rice Lake, Roger of Rice Lake, Albert of Weyerhaeuser, Ivette Hecimovich of Eau Claire and Randy of Bruce.
Funeral services for Edward Gauthier, Jr., will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15th at 11 AM at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Friends may call on Friday at the Funeral home after 4 PM and again on Saturday morning for an hour prior to the service.
- Rusk County News September 11, 2018WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-11-18 NEW YORK (AP) — Americans looked back on 9/11 Tuesday with solemn ceremonies, volunteer service and a presidential tribute to “the moment when America fought back” on one of the hijacked planes used as weapons in the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. World Trade Center 9/11 16th anniversary, Photo Date: 9/10/2017 […]
