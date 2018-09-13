WLDY-WJBL NEWS 9-14-18

Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting up hours and hours of destruction and human suffering — with dozens desperately awaiting rescue in one flooded city alone.

The Category 1 hurricane, with punishing winds and dumping 3 inches of rain an hour, made landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET near Wrightsville Beach, just east of Wilmington.

Florence’s center may linger for another whole day along coastal North and South Carolina — punishing homes with crushing winds and floods and endangering those who’ve stayed behind.

In the besieged North Carolina city of New Bern, rescuers by midmorning Friday had plucked more than 200 people from rising waters, but about 150 more had to wait as conditions worsened and a storm surge reached 10 feet, officials said.

“In a matter of seconds, my house was flooded up to the waist, and now it is to the chest,” said Peggy Perry, who along with three relatives, was trapped early Friday in her New Bern home. “We are stuck in the attic.”

Officials urged residents there to take shelter at the highest points of their homes, including rooftops.

Florence’s rain will reach 40 inches in some parts of the Carolinas, forecasters said. Rainfall totals will be similar to those in hurricanes Dennis and Floyd in 1999, Chris Wamsley of the National Weather Service said Friday morning.

“The only difference is, back then it was within 14 days,” he said. With Florence, “we’re looking at the same amount of rainfall in three days.”

“This is not the end of it,” Jeff Byard of FEMA added, noting that heavy rain and surge will continue for another 24 to 36 hours. “Those citizens that did not heed the evacuation warnings, it’s time to stay where you are and do the best you can” to protect yourself and your family.

At about 5 PM Thursday, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a Burglary complaint. According to the report, a male subject advised that his shop was broken into and a lot of tools were missing. The subject was last at the house last Friday and just got home Thursday. The case is under investigation.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says as a cancer survivor she is “shocked” with a campaign ad featuring a cancer survivor who says Gov. Scott Walker doesn’t care about families like hers.

Kleefisch says in the ad released Friday that people in Wisconsin with pre-existing conditions are covered now and will be as long as Walker is in office.

Walker has been a longtime proponent of repealing the federal health care law known as “Obamacare” that provides protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

But this year he called on the Legislature to pass a state law to guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

The ad Kleefisch is criticizing features a woman battling breast cancer who says if Walker takes away protections for people with pre-existing conditions she won’t be able to afford live-saving treatments.