Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Walk Off Because Yelich Ran It Out

(Milwaukee, WI) — Outfielder Christian Yelich has been hitting a ton, but it was his groundout which scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth against the Cubs Labor Day. Yelich beat out the throw to first on a double-play grounder, scoring Keon Broxton from third with the winning run in a 4-3 decision over Chicago. Jeremy Jeffress got the win in relief. Milwaukee cut the Cubs division lead to four games and edged away from third place St. Louis with the victory. Zach Davies pitched five effective innings in his first start since late May. Wade Miley starts Tuesday’s game against Chicago looking for his fifth win of the season.

>>Badgers “D” Looks Just The Same, Even With 7 Fresh Faces

(Madison, WI) — College football fans expecting a dropoff by the Wisconsin Badgers defense after a lot of turnover may have been surprised. Coach Paul Chryst’s defenders were solid every time Western Kentucky got into the red zone. Four trips by the Hilltoppers resulted in just one field goal. The Badgers were third-best in the nation last year in red zone touchdown percentage. In four of the last five years, Wisconsin has surrendered a T-D on less than 45 percent of the times an opponent entered the red zone. Western Kentucky couldn’t even punch it in when recovering a Badger fumble on the 18-yard line.

>>Packers Make Roster Moves Leading Up To Sunday’s Opener

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers front office was busy on Labor Day with several transactions announced. General Manager Brian Gutekunst signed running back Darius Jackson from the Cowboys’ practice squad while releasing cornerback Herb Waters. The Packers also signed veteran linebacker Korey Toomer and put wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve. Cornerback Tony Brown and safety Marwin Evans were signed to the practice squad.

>>Badger Linebacker Leaves Team, Remains In School

(Madison, WI) — A member of the Wisconsin football team is stepping away from the sport as a senior. Outside linebacker Arrington Farrar left the squad last week but is still in school pursuing a degree. Farrar was a prized recruit from Atlanta when he arrived in Madison and he got playing time as a true freshman at safety during the 2015 season. He was beaten out by Christian Bell on the team’s two-deep depth chart and decided to pass on his senior season.