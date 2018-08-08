Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Win Game With HR-Filled 1st Inning

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed a rookie pitcher to the big leagues by touching him for three home runs in the first inning on the way to an 8-4 win over the Padres. The Brewers went back-to-back-to-back against San Diego starter Brett Kennedy, with Jesus Aguilar, Travis Shaw, and Eric Thames hitting “big flies.” Orlando Arcia and Christian Yelich also had home runs for Milwaukee as it evened the series at a game apiece. Starter Jhoulys Chacin won his 11th game while going six innings and allowing three runs. Junior Guerra starts tonight’s (Thursday’s) game for the Brewers, looking for his first victory since July 8th. Milwaukee had never produced five home runs by five different batters in a game before.

>>Bucks Chosen To Play On Christmas Day For 1st Time In 40 Years

(Milwaukee, WI) — The release of part of the N-B-A schedule finds the Milwaukee Bucks in action on Christmas day for the first time in 41 years. The Bucks will play in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. The five games on the holiday schedule represent the N-B-A’s marquee showcase for the regular season. The night’s main attraction will likely be the game between the defending league champion Golden State Warriors and LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers. The Bucks have only played on Christmas day four times in team history — the last time a 1977 win in Kansas City.

>>Speedy WR Cruickshank Could Force His Way On The Field

(Madison, WI) — Even though he lacks size, shifty wide receiver Aron Cruickshank could force his way into the Wisconsin Badgers lineup. Standing just five-foot-nine and weighing 154 pounds, most observers thought he was too small to play college ball. The Badgers don’t agree. Wisconsin’s wide receiving corps is so deep, it may be hard for Cruickshank to get on the field. He certainly can help on special teams, but coaches like his hands and fearlessness, too. The Brooklyn native is so fast, he also got offers from Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan.

>>Titletown Gameday Live Debuts Thursday

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers fans will be able to enjoy a new pre-game experience when they attend tonight’s (Thursday’s) preseason opener. It’s the debut of “Titletown Gameday Live.” The Packers say this will be the start of a new game-day tradition. There will be live music, plenty of food and beverage, and all sorts of activities just west of Lambeau Field. Green Bay is playing the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the 100th season of professional football in the city. The game doesn’t count in the standings, but Titletown officials are promising a special experience.