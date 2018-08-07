Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

(Milwaukee, WI) — Things look good after one inning when homers by Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas put Milwaukee up by four, but it was all San Diego after that. The visiting Padres hit three homers in an 11-5 win Tuesday night. Padres leadoff man Manuel Margot homered, tripled and singled to drive in five runs and rookie outfielder Franmil Reyes was three-for-three with a homer in the first game of a three-game series. Chase Anderson was knocked around, giving up four runs in four-plus innings, but it was a two-run double off Josh Hader which put San Diego up to stay. Hader suffered his first defeat of the season. Milwaukee has lost four out of its last six games to fall two-and-a-half behind the Cubs. Jhoulys Chacin, who was rocked for nine runs last time out, will try to get the Brewers back on track tonight (Wednesday) in a 7:10 P-M game.

(Green Bay, WI) — The first depth chart for the Green Bay Packers has Brett Hundley listed as the team’s number-two quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. Hundley’s battle with DeShone Kizer for that job is sure to get a lot of attention during the preseason. Packer coach Mike McCarthy says Hundley and Kizer will get “a balance of reps” as the team prepares for the regular season. Hundley knows the offense better, but Kizer was a starter with the Browns last season. The first depth chart was released Tuesday. It lists Jamaal Williams as the starter at running back.

(Madison, WI) — They work in the trenches, get dirty, get hurt — and get very little attention — until now. The Wisconsin Badgers offensive line is featured on one of the four regional covers for Sports Illustrated’s college football preview issue. S-I picks the Badgers to be one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff this season. Wisconsin linemen Tyler Biadasz, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Dieter, David Edwards and Jon Dietzen are looking down at the camera for the magazine cover with the headline, “Big is Beautiful.” The other three teams Sports Illustrate is picking for the C-F-P are Alabama, Clemson and Washington.

(Milwaukee, WI) — Junior Bridgeman played more games for the Milwaukee Bucks than any other player in team history. He became an even more successful businessman. Some reports tie him to an effort to buy the publication Sports Illustrated. Meredith Corporation says it is going to sell Time, Fortune, Money and S-I. Those reports indicate at least 20 bidders have indicated they are interested in buying the sports magazine. Bridgeman had his number-2 jersey retired by the Bucks, but he has been an even bigger success in “retirement.” His net worth has been estimated at about 600-million dollars.