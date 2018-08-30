Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Drop Final Preseason Game At Kansas City 33-21

(Kansas City, MO) — With backups and hopefuls playing the game, the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat Green Bay in the fourth and final preseason game 33-21 Thursday night. Quarterbacks Tim Boyle and DeShone Kizer shared the snaps after the trade of Brett Hundley to Seattle. They threw three interceptions but had some good moments, too. Kizer connected with Geronimo Allison on a 31-yard T-D pass on a fourth-down play. Boyle’s one-yard throw to tight end Robert Tonyan gave the Packers a 14-10 lead. They built the margin to 21-10 before Kansas City took over in a mostly-forgettable second half. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga saw game action for the first time since injuring his knee last November. The coaches and general manager Brian Gutekunst will go over the film, discuss player values and finalize the 53-man roster before Saturday’s 3:00 P-M deadline.

>>Cain’s HR Ends 2nd Straight Marathon Win In Cincy, 2-1

(Cincinnati, OH) — Veteran outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s 10th home run put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead, then Josh Hader protected the lead in a 2-1 victory at Cincinnati Thursday afternoon. Joakim Soria earned his first win by pitching a scoreless 10th inning. After scorching pitchers for a combined 25 runs Wednesday, the Brewers and Reds only managed three runs on 12 hits in 11 innings. The Brewers took two-out-of-three games in the series. Wade Miley did what he could to give the over-worked bullpen some rest, stopping the Reds on six hits and a run in seven-and-one-third innings. The Brewers will start Jhoulys Chacin in a 6:05 P-M game tonight (Friday) against the Washington Nationals.

>>UW-Oshkosh Fires Volleyball Coach

(Oshkosh, WI) — The story is changing about the 2017 departure of the men’s club volleyball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Published reports indicate coach Brian “Lumpy” Schaefer was fired at the end of an investigation which concluded he had sexually harassed a player. At the time, the university reported Schaefer had “stepped down to pursue other opportunities.” Schaefer was accused of repeatedly sending sexually explicit texts, supplying alcohol to a player, then engaging in a game the player found to be “weird.”

>>Endurance Athlete Faces Busy, Challenging Week

(Guenther, WI) — A 46-year-old Marathon County man says he is going to swim, bike and run a total of one-thousand miles across Wisconsin starting next Monday. Chad Esker of the Town of Guenther plans to complete seven Ironman-length triathlons in seven days — totaling 984 miles — then add on another 16 miles. The challenge is being called The Northern Soles 1000.