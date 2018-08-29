Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Outslug Cincinnati In 10 Innings, 13-12

(Cincinnati, OH) — Christian Yelich hit for the cycle and went six-for-six as the Milwaukee Brewers outscored Cincinnati 13-12 Wednesday. An R-B-I single by Erik Kratz drove in what would prove to be the winning run in the top of the 10th inning, shortly after Jesus Aguilar had put the Brew Crew ahead with his 30th home run. Cincinnati led by five runs, 9-4, at one point, but no lead was safe for either team. Yelich is eight-for-11 with three homers and eight R-B-Is in the first two games of the series. Jeremy Jeffress picked up the win in relief. Wade Miley starts for Milwaukee today in the series finale. He has never lost at Great American Ball Park after four decisions.

>>UPDATE–Aaron Rodgers Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

(Green Bay, WI) — Aaron Rodgers is officially the highest-paid player in N-F-L history. The Green Bay Packers and their quarterback have reached agreement on a four-year deal worth 134-million dollars. He gets half of that — 67-million — before the end of this calendar year. The Packers announced the extension of his contract Wednesday afternoon. The guarantee is so large the Packers will have to draw from their reserve fund, estimated to contain 380-million dollars set aside for a rainy day. He will be under contract until he is 40 years old, but he won’t be playing tonight in the final preseason game at Kansas City.

>>Badgers Success On 3rd Down Goes A Long Way Toward Winning Games

(Madison, WI) — Converting third down plays has become almost expected for the Wisconsin Badgers. With a veteran quarterback, a Heisman Trophy contender at running back, and an experienced offensive line, Wisconsin score a lot of points in the 2018 season. The Badgers moved the chains and earned a first down on 48-point-six percent of their third-down plays last season. The team has topped the 40-percent mark in all three seasons since head coach Paul Chryst returned to Madison. The first team to challenge that record will be Western Kentucky, Friday at 8:00 P-M at Camp Randall Stadium.

>>Timberwolves-Bucks Preseason Game To Be Played In Iowa

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their October 7th preseason game against Milwaukee will be played in Iowa. The Wolves have a G League team based in Des Moines, but the game will be played at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The last time the Milwaukee Bucks played in Iowa was four years ago in Cedar Rapids. The Bucks won that game 105-98. Tickets for the game go on sale Tuesday, September 4th, at 10:00