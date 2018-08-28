Wisconsin State Sports (5am udpate)

>>2 Homers By Yelich Not Enough — Brewers Fall 9-7

(Cincinnati, OH) — Christian Yelich had a pair of home runs, but it wasn’t enough as the Milwaukee Brewers dropped a 9-7 game at Cincinnati Tuesday. The Reds knocked out starter Junior Guerra with six runs in the first two innings and they never trailed. The Brewers tied it with four runs in the top of the seventh, but Cincinnati came right back in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Milwaukee has lost 11-of-19 games since August 4th and has fallen into third place in the National League Central Division, five-and-a-half games behind the Cubs. Freddy Peralta starts Wednesday’s 6:10 P-M game at the Great America Ballpark.

>>McCarthy: Boyle Will Get More Snaps Against KC

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says it’s important to get more snaps for quarterback Tim Boyle against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday night. That will be the final preseason game and Boyle didn’t play at Oakland last week. Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer split the snaps in that game. The Packers have to reduce their current 90-player roster to 53 by 1:00 P-M Saturday, meaning dozens of players wearing the green-and-gold are sitting right on the bubble. The Packers will have a light practice today (Wednesday), then it’s on to the annual “Welcome Back” luncheon, followed by the flight to Kansas City.

>>Badgers Fans Warned About Flooding Impact On Parking

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badgers fans attending Friday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium need to leave a little earlier and have a plan for the first game of the year. Flooding on Isthmus streets will be a factor in arriving at the parking location on time. Kickoff is set for 8:00 P-M. Along with water-covered streets, ongoing construction projects will complicate the situation. The project on Monroe Street will last all season. Fans with football-specific parking permits will be allowed to start tailgating by 1:00 P-M, depending on the availability of spaces. The athletics department suggests fans consider alternatives like walking, biking, carpooling or riding public transit.

>>2 Hurt Packers Players, 1 New One Now Practicing

(Green Bay, WI) — Wide receivers Trevor Davis and Devante Mays are back at practice for the Packers. Both players have been recovering from hamstring injuries. They have done individual drills starting Monday. Davis is a special teams standout, both as a returner and a gunner. New Packer Anthony Morrison is already practicing after coming to Green Bay in a weekend trade. He caught a plane Sunday and started practicing Monday.