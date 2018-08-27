Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>”Moose” Can Give Brewers Boost They Need

(Milwaukee, WI) — Not all of the trade deadline transactions have panned out, but third baseman Mike Moustakas has offered Milwaukee some welcome offense. He hit another home run Sunday, wrapping up a good weekend for the left-handed hitting veteran. He went four-for-11 with a pair of doubles, a pair of homers and four runs batted in. The Brewers need more of that as they try to reclaim the lead in the National League Wild Card race — and maybe catch the Cubs. Milwaukee plays at Cincinnati tonight, with right-hander Junior Guerra starting while looking for his seventh win of the season. Game time is 6:10 P-M.

>>RB Taylor Being Hyped For Heisman

(Madison, WI) — After rushing for almost two-thousand yards as a freshman, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is getting a lot of hype for this year’s Heisman Trophy. He finished sixth after the 2017 season. Taylor says he only played football starting as a fifth grader so he could spend more time with his cousin and he almost enrolled at Harvard instead of the University of Wisconsin. With all five talented offensive line starters returning from a year ago, the ground is laid for an outstanding sophomore season. He says the Heisman hype actually keeps him focused.

>>Being A High Draft Choice Won’t Automatically Get A Packer Roster Spot

(Green Bay, WI) — The challenge is clear — all Green Bay rookies will have to earn a spot when the roster is trimmed to 53. General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters last week a player’s draft pick status won’t impact his on who is cut. Fourth-round pick J’mon Moore has been inconsistent, but he’s also used his size and speed to make some big plays in practices while the coaches are watching. Although quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Moore just needs to relax, that could be difficult with so much riding on the final preseason game.

>>Former Badger J.J. Watt Raises $41.6M For Hurricane Harvey Relief

(Houston, TX) — Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt has revealed how the money he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief has been spent. Watt started his effort on GoFundMe, hoping to come up with 200-thousand dollars. The Houston Texans’ All-Pro defensive end stunned everyone by collecting 41-point-six-million dollars. Watt says the donations have paid for the cleanup, repair, and reconstruction of more than 600 homes, the distribution of 26-million meals, physical and mental health services for more than 65-hundred people and the distribution of medicine to more than 10-thousand patients.