Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Enter Stretch Run 3 Games Out Of 1st

(Milwaukee, WI) — Three wins in the last four games give the Milwaukee Brewers a little bit of momentum as they face the stretch run for the playoffs. There are 33 games left in the 2018 season. The Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a weekend series starting tonight (Friday). Left-hander Wade Miley looks for his third victory when he starts the 7:10 P-M game at Miller Park. The last time the two teams met — in mid-July, in Pittsburgh — the Pirates swept a four-game set, stopping Milwaukee bats with just nine runs scored. Developing a cutter has helped Miley bounce back from an injury to record a two-point-18 earned run average. He lost to St. Louis in his last start one week ago.

>>UPDATE–WR Cephus Posts Bond, Attorneys Seek Dismissal Of Charges

(Madison, WI) — Attorneys for University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus have filed a motion in Dane County Circuit Court seeking to have a sexual assault charge dismissed. Cephus made a court appearance Thursday, entered no plea and was released on a five-thousand dollar signature bond. He’s accused of assaulting two women in his Madison apartment April 22nd. His attorneys challenge the contention one of the victims was so intoxicated she couldn’t provide consent. They say video from a security camera shows her walking normally as she leaves the apartment. They also say a text she sent the player after leaving included heart and kiss emojis.

>>Other Teams Checking In On Randall Cobb’s Availability

(Green Bay, WI) — Online reports indicate other N-F-L teams have contacted the Packers to see if they would trade wide receiver Randall Cobb. N-F-L-dot-com reports Green Bay isn’t shopping its number-two receiver. At one point in the off-season, Cobb’s roster spot was in question, but when Jordy Nelson was released, the threat to Cobb’s status was removed. His contract counts 12-point-seven-million dollars against the Packers’ salary cap. He’s coming off two sub-par seasons and his 2017 production of 66 catches for 653 yards and four scores was undoubtedly affected by the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers say they expect Cobb to be a contributor during the 2018 season.

>>PK Gaglianone Practicing Again

(Madison, WI) — Senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone is practicing with the Wisconsin Badgers football team again. He was sidelined for two weeks while he dealt with back problems. Redshirt freshman Collin Larsh has been working with the Badgers first unit. Larsh has a strong leg but lacks the experience Gaglianone has built up since his freshman season in 2014. Gaglianone’s career includes four game-winning kicks and he has booted three field goals of 50 yards or more during his career.