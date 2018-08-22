Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Take Series Against Cincinnati With 4-0 Shutout

(Milwaukee, WI) — Brewers rookie Freddy Peralta combined with two relievers to shut out the Cincinnati Reds on five hits Wednesday afternoon 4-0. Milwaukee took the series two-games-to-one. Peralta also had an R-B-I on his first major league hit and he had a no-hitter going until the fourth inning. Christian Yelich was four-for-four with a homer, a double and two runs batted in. Jeremy Jeffress picked up his sixth save. With the win, the Brewers remained three games behind the Chicago Cubs. They have an off-day Thursday, then host the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night. Wade Miley will start that game.

>>Badgers WR Davis Suspended For 2 Games

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers have suspended sophomore wide receiver Danny Davis for two games for his involvement in the sexual assault case against teammate Quintez Cephus. Coach Paul Chryst says the suspension could be extended if new information comes to light. Cephus is accused of assaulting two women in his apartment last April. He is suspended indefinitely and he has a Dane County Circuit Court appearance set for today (Thursday). Davis hasn’t been charged with any crimes yet. While he is suspended, he will be allowed to practice with the Badger team, but won’t be able to play in any games.

>>Packers Backup QB Battle Still Intense, Still Close

(Green Bay, WI) — Brett Hundley had the better statistics last year, but DeShone Kizer may fit the Green Bay offensive scheme better. Both quarterbacks have played well in the first two preseason games and neither has officially won the Packers’ backup quarterback job. Coach Mike McCarthy says he and the coaching staff could have done a better job of getting Hundley ready to take over for the injured Aaron Rodgers last season. For his part, Rodgers is praising Kizer for picking things up quickly in a new offensive playbook. The next preseason game is Friday night at Oakland.

>>2019 Brewers Schedule Released Wednesday

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2019 Major League Baseball season at home against the St. Louis Cardinals March 28th. The two division rivals will play a four-game series, then Milwaukee will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Reds — then, it’s the first of 19 games against Chicago. The Brewers’ interleague schedule includes games against opponents in the American League West. The annual border battle against the Minnesota Twins will be played at Target Field May 27th and 28th and at Miller Park August 13th and 14th. The Brewers’ 2019 schedule was released Wednesday.