Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Former Brewer Gennett Hits Game-Winning Homer In 9th

(Milwaukee, WI) — Cincinnati second baseman Scooter Gennett bit the hand which once fed him by belting a two-out homer in the ninth inning of the Reds’ 9-7 win over Milwaukee Tuesday. The left-handed batter once played for the Brewers. Gennett connected off lefty Dan Jennings the inning after the Brewers had tied the game on Jonathan Schoop’s pinch-hit home run and Ryan Braun’s double. Travis Shaw also had a homer for Milwaukee, which failed to gain ground on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division standings – despite a Cubs loss to Detroit. The Brewers still trail by three games and they fell a half-game behind second-place St. Louis. Rookie Freddy Peralta starts this afternoon’s home game against the Reds.

>>Badgers 2018-2019 Basketball Sked Released

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers basketball team will open its 2018-2019 season with a home game against Coppin State at the Kohl Center November 6th. The team released its schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday. The Red-White scrimmage will be held October 21st and the Badgers will play an exhibition game against U-W-Oshkosh November 2nd. The schedule includes 15 home games at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin opens the 20-game Big Ten Conference schedule November 30th at Iowa, followed by a home game against Rutgers three days later. Although they only managed a 15-18 record last year, they get point guard D’Mitrik Trice and wing Kobe King back from injuries. Forward Ethan Happ is expected to be on the best players in the Big Ten.

>>Packers Offensive Players Try To Get On The Same Page

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers offense was better than the day before during Tuesday’s practice. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had said the defense kicked his unit’s “butt” during Monday workouts. He says the potential is there for a solid offense, but progress has to be made before the regular season opens September 9th. Rookie receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling made a head-turning catch Tuesday and Randall Cobb broke free on a crossing route while the defense was putting on the pressure during a third-down blitz drilling. The first-team offense was taking on the first-team defense at the time. Rodgers says he is impressed by the performance of defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s players this summer.

>>UPDATE–UW Officials Gathering Info On Cephus, Davis Actions

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badger head football coach Paul Chryst postponed his Tuesday media session while the school gathers more information about the case involving two of his wide receivers. Quintz Cephus faces two sexual assault charges and Danny Davis, who was present during the alleged incident, hasn’t been charged. Davis could face a team suspension like the one handed to Cephus. The door hasn’t closed on the possibility he would also be criminally charged. The formal charges against Cephus were filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court.