mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Wisconsin Sports 8-21

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

 

>>Brewers Wipe Out 2-Run Deficit To Claim 5-2 Win Over Reds

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  The Milwaukee Brewers used longballs by Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich to wipe out a two-run Cincinnati lead Monday on the way to a 5-2 win.  Starter Chase Anderson gave up a pair of homers in the second inning to put the Reds ahead.  Yelich’s 20th home run cut the margin in half, then Shaw’s homer with a man on base in the sixth moved Milwaukee back in front.  Anderson got his eighth win of the season and Jeremy Jeffress claimed his fifth save with a scoreless inning of work.  Junior Guerra goes for his seventh victory tonight against the Reds at Miller Park.  Milwaukee remains in second place, three games behind the Chicago Cubs.

 

>>Football Poll:  Badgers Ranked In Top-5 For 2nd Time In History

(Madison, WI)  —  The Wisconsin Badgers are ranked the highest of five Big Ten Conference teams appearing in the A-P college football poll.  Wisconsin is ranked fourth, just the second time in school history it has been in the top-five teams before a season starts.  Ohio State is ranked fifth, with Penn State number-10, Michigan State number-11, and Michigan number-14.  The Badgers have opened 10 straight seasons in the top-10.  Alabama becomes the first team to be ranked number-1 in three straight season-opening polls.

 

>>Packers:  LB Perry Will Be Ready For September 9th Opener

(Green Bay, WI)  —  The Green Bay Packers expect outside linebacker Nick Perry to be ready to play by the September 9th season home opener against Chicago.  Perry confirms he will be active for the game against the Bears.  He has a lot of work to do to get ready, but it isn’t clear if he will see any playing time in the two remaining preseason games.  Perry says he’s in good physical shape as he comes off the PUP list.  The next action for the Packers is Friday in Oakland against the Raiders.  Perry had seven sacks in the 12 games he played last season.

 

>>UPDATE–Badger Football Player Makes 1st Court Appearance Thursday

(Madison, WI)  —  Badger wide receiver Quintez Cephus is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in Dane County Circuit Court.  He will be facing unspecified charges from an April incident.  Cephus decided to leave the team indefinitely last weekend because the charges were pending and he said he didn’t want to be a distraction.  He also denied any illegal activity.  The Badgers officially suspended him Monday.  The junior was the team’s top returning wide receiver, though the position is deep with excellent athletes.

 

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • Garage Sale August 20, 2018
    Garage Sale – Saturday, August 25th, 9-6 PM.  W6842 Mae West Road, Ladysmith.  Lot for Everyone!! Household, antique bowls, Kurig, new instant pot, antique grain bucket, wardrobe, home décor, remodeling left overs, lots of misc…
  • Rusk County News August 20, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-20-18 In Rusk County News this past weekend, a Rusk County deputy Friday morning at about 8:30, served a warrant at a residence on 2nd Street, Glen Flora. According to the report, the deputy made contact with the subject at the residence. The subject had warrants for Ladysmith and Chippewa County. After an […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
  • Kluber, Indians top Porcello, Red Sox 5-4 August 21, 2018
    Greg Allen hit a tiebreaking homer right after Boston pitcher Rick Porcello was struck in the midsection by a line drive, and Corey Kluber tied for the major league wins lead as the Cleveland Indians beat the Red Sox 5-4
  • Coaches, players confused by implementation of helmet rule August 21, 2018
    EAGAN, Minn. -- Concerns over the implementation of the NFL's new helmet rule continue to mount through the preseason and have drawn frustration and concern from players and coaches alike. The new rule, which penalizes offensive and defensive players for lowering their head to initiate contact with their helmet to any part of an opposing […]
  • 20-year-old Wilson pitches Braves past Pirates 1-0 in debut August 21, 2018
    Bryse Wilson worked five solid innings, becoming the third 20-year-old pitcher to start in his big league debut for Atlanta this season in the Braves' 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.