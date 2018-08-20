Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Wipe Out 2-Run Deficit To Claim 5-2 Win Over Reds

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers used longballs by Travis Shaw and Christian Yelich to wipe out a two-run Cincinnati lead Monday on the way to a 5-2 win. Starter Chase Anderson gave up a pair of homers in the second inning to put the Reds ahead. Yelich’s 20th home run cut the margin in half, then Shaw’s homer with a man on base in the sixth moved Milwaukee back in front. Anderson got his eighth win of the season and Jeremy Jeffress claimed his fifth save with a scoreless inning of work. Junior Guerra goes for his seventh victory tonight against the Reds at Miller Park. Milwaukee remains in second place, three games behind the Chicago Cubs.

>>Football Poll: Badgers Ranked In Top-5 For 2nd Time In History

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Badgers are ranked the highest of five Big Ten Conference teams appearing in the A-P college football poll. Wisconsin is ranked fourth, just the second time in school history it has been in the top-five teams before a season starts. Ohio State is ranked fifth, with Penn State number-10, Michigan State number-11, and Michigan number-14. The Badgers have opened 10 straight seasons in the top-10. Alabama becomes the first team to be ranked number-1 in three straight season-opening polls.

>>Packers: LB Perry Will Be Ready For September 9th Opener

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers expect outside linebacker Nick Perry to be ready to play by the September 9th season home opener against Chicago. Perry confirms he will be active for the game against the Bears. He has a lot of work to do to get ready, but it isn’t clear if he will see any playing time in the two remaining preseason games. Perry says he’s in good physical shape as he comes off the PUP list. The next action for the Packers is Friday in Oakland against the Raiders. Perry had seven sacks in the 12 games he played last season.

>>UPDATE–Badger Football Player Makes 1st Court Appearance Thursday

(Madison, WI) — Badger wide receiver Quintez Cephus is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning in Dane County Circuit Court. He will be facing unspecified charges from an April incident. Cephus decided to leave the team indefinitely last weekend because the charges were pending and he said he didn’t want to be a distraction. He also denied any illegal activity. The Badgers officially suspended him Monday. The junior was the team’s top returning wide receiver, though the position is deep with excellent athletes.