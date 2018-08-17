Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Salvage Last Game Of St. Louis Series, Retake 2nd Place In Division

(St. Louis, MO) — A two-run double by Mike Moustakas was all the support starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin needed in a 2-1 win at St. Louis Sunday. The Brewers salvaged the last game of the three-game weekend series to leap-frog over the Cardinals and back into second place in the Central Division. Chacin had never beaten the Cardinals in nine career games until he blanked them for six innings at Busch Stadium. The stumbling Brewers had lost six-of-their-last-eight games before claiming the important victory. Chase Anderson takes the mound Monday night against Cincinnati. Milwaukee trails the Chicago Cubs by three-and-a-half games.

>>Packers Sign 2 RB Free Agents

(Green Bay, WI) — Even though coach Mike McCarthy said he was satisfied with his ground game in last week’s 51-34 exhibition win over Pittsburgh, the Packers signed two running backs over the weekend. Bronson Hill appeared in two games in the Arizona Cardinals last season. He was released last May. Green Bay also signed running back LeShun Daniels after putting Akeem Judd on the reserved-retired list. Daniels played four games with the Washington Redskins before he was sidelined by a hand injury last season.

>>Badgers Top WR Taking Leave Of Absence

(Madison, WI) — The top returning wide receiver with the Wisconsin football team is taking a leave of absence to deal with a criminal case. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office plans to file criminal charges against Quintez Cephus over an April incident. Cephus has denied any wrongdoing. The D-A hasn’t explained what the accusations are. Cephus is a junior who caught 30 passes last season for 501 yards and six touchdowns. He broke his leg in the season’s ninth game at Indiana.

>>Badger Hockey Recruiting Young Candidates

(Madison, WI) — A high school defenseman from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, has given the Wisconsin Badgers a non-binding oral commitment to play for them. Fifteen-year-old Joe Palodichuk becomes the third recruit of that age to commit. He took part in the 2018 U-S-A Hockey Boys Select 15 Player Development Camp last month. Playing with the Great Plains Hockey Bantam Major team last year he scored twice and had a dozen assists in 24 games. Palodichuk, Corson Ceuelemans, and Caden Brown will be able to play for the University of Wisconsin in the 2021-2022 season.