Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>10th-Inning Home Run Gives Dodgers 6-4 Win Over Milwaukee

(Los Angeles, CA) — Dodger catcher Yasmani Grandal launched a two-run home run in the 10th inning to give Los Angeles a 6-4 walk-off victory over Milwaukee Wednesday night. It was Grandal’s second homer of the game and it ended the Dodgers’ three-game losing streak. Chase Anderson went the first six innings for Milwaukee, giving up just three hits and a pair of runs. Lorenzo Cain and Manny Pina each had three hits. The Brewers trailed 4-2 in the eighth when Mike Moustakas doubled in one run and Pina singled in the tying run. Matt Albers took the loss in relief. Jhoulys Chacin goes for his 11th win of the season when he starts the rubber game of the series tonight.

>>ACL Tear Ends Season For Packers LB Jake Ryan

(Green Bay, WI) — The Green Bay Packers return to the practice field today (Thursday) after a break, moving forward without linebacker Jake Ryan. The defender suffered a torn A-C-L during training camp and will miss the entire season. Ryan started 12 games last year and played in 15. The Packers are hoping third-round draft pick Oren Burks will step up because the rest of the roster is filled with inexperienced, undrafted players for that position. Ryan’s contract will end after the 2018 season and he will become a free agent.

>>Report: Bucks Release Reserve PG Jennings

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly waived reserve point guard Brandon Jennings. Yahoo Sports is reporting the release of Jennings, who played well last season after rejoining the team which originally drafted him. He averaged five-point-two points-a-game in 14 games after arriving from the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League. Jennings played with the Bucks for four seasons starting in 2009. From 2013 until last season he played for Detroit, Orlando, New York and Washington.

>>Badger Coach Leonhard Stays Despite High-Profile Offers

(Madison, WI) — Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he is where he wants to be — home. The former U-W player and current leader of one of the best defensive units in the country reveals he had serious conversations about taking a similar position at several high profile football programs in the off-season. Leonhard was linked to Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A-&-M. The Badgers defense finished second in the nation last year. Leonhard’s current three-year contract calls for him to be paid more than 966-thousand dollars, with a base salary a little under 305-thousand dollars.