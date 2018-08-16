Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers Put 51 Points On Scoreboard In Preseason Win Over Steelers

(Green Bay, WI) — This Aaron Rodgers-to-Jimmy Graham combination is going to be okay. Rodgers hit Graham with an eight-yard touchdown pass on the first series as the Green Bay Packers outscored Pittsburgh 51-34 Thursday in the second preseason game. Defensive back Tramon Williams started the scoring by picking off a pass and returning it 25 yards to the end zone of the first play from scrimmage. Rodgers got a big ovation from the fans after his only offensive series. It was his first appearance on the home turf since he broke his collarbone last year. Backup quarterback candidates Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer had much-stronger games than in the opener. Hundley scored on a 10-yard run and Kizer hit U-W-Whitewater grad Jake Kumerow with an 82-yard scoring pass. The Packers play their third exhibition at Oakland one week from tonight.

>>Brewers Emerge From Disappointing Split With Cubs To Face Red-Hot Cardinals

(St. Louis, MO) — The Milwaukee Brewers needed a sweep of the series against the Cubs — they got a split of the two games. Now, as they try to make their way back to the top of the National League Central Division, they face what may be the hottest team in that division. The St. Louis Cardinals were riding an eight-game winning streak until losing last (Thursday) night to Washington. Tonight’s (Friday’s) game at Busch Stadium starts at 7:15 P-M with two rookies squaring off: Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee and Jack Flaherty for the Cards.

>>Experts Say Wisconsin’s Non-Conference Schedule Is Weakest In Big Ten

(Madison, WI) — Big Ten Conference football teams carry a reputation for scheduling non-conference cupcakes. The thinking may be that the conference schedule is so tough, the teams don’t want to get beat up in games which can’t help, but could hurt. The experts at CBSSports-dot-com point the finger at the University of Wisconsin for having the weakest non-conference schedule this season. The Badgers play Western Kentucky, Brigham Young and New Mexico. The schedule for the Northwestern Wildcats is rated the toughest. It includes Notre Dame, Duke, and Akron. Big Ten schools like home-cooking, too. Nearly 80 percent of the games scheduled by conference members are home games.

>>2 Former Badger Volleyball Standouts Sign Deals To Play In France

(Venelles, FR) — Former Wisconsin Badgers Kelli Bates and Haleigh Nelson aren’t finished with volleyball yet. The two athletes have signed contracts to play professional volleyball in Venelles, France. Bates actually had a job lined up in the Madison area after her graduation in May, but decided to go overseas. Nelson had played beach volleyball in Louisiana while she obtained her master’s degree. Bates and Nelson are represented by sports agent Charlotte Harris with Connect Management Group in Sweden and Harris managed to get the two former Badgers on the same team. They are set to report later this month.