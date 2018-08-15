Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Settle For Split With Cubs After 8-4 Loss

(Chicago, IL) — A sweep would have been sweet for the Milwaukee Brewers, but they had to settle for a split of the two-game series in Chicago after an 8-4 loss Wednesday afternoon. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo celebrated a return to the cleanup spot in the lineup by hitting his 18th home run, stealing two bases and driving in three runs. The Brewers could have cut Chicago’s Central Division lead to one game with a win — instead, the difference grows to three games. Junior Guerra gave up seven runs and nine hits in less than four innings while taking the loss. Milwaukee cut the lead to 7-4 in the seventh inning but left the bases loaded. The Brewers are off tonight (Thursday), then play at St. Louis Friday night.

>>QB Rodgers: Who’s Protecting Him Against Pittsburgh

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers coach Mike McCarthy would feel a lot better about letting his star quarterback take some preseason snaps if Aaron Rodgers’ backside was protected by left tackle David Bakhtiari. McCarthy hasn’t committed to letting Rodgers take the field against the Steelers. Bakhtiari just started taking team reps Monday of this week. There is a slight chance right tackle Bryan Bulaga could play, but it’s important to have those two offensive linemen healthy when the regular season opens.

>>UW Volleyball Picked to Finish 2nd In Big Ten Conference

(Madison, WI) — League coaches are picking the University of Wisconsin volleyball team to finish second in the Big Ten Conference this season. The Badgers host their annual Red versus White scrimmage Saturday afternoon in the U-W Fieldhouse. They won 11-of-20 conference matches last season and finished tied for seventh. N-C-A-A and Big Ten champion Nebraska is picked to win the league. Minnesota, Penn State, and Illinois were ranked third, fourth and fifth by the coaches. The season starts one week from Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

>>Medical Reality: Brewers P Jimmy Nelson Not Coming Back This Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers say the six weeks remaining in the major league season won’t give injured pitcher Jimmy Nelson enough time to return to action. Nelson tore up his pitching shoulder in a game last September. The Brewers had been hoping to get one of their best starting pitchers back for the stretch run, but it’s apparently not going to happen. The 29-year-old Nelson underwent a nearly-complete shoulder reconstruction nearly 11 months ago. He has been throwing but is said to be nowhere near game-ready.