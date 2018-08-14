Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Cubs’ Lead Down To 2 Games After Brewers’ 7-0 Shutout

(Chicago, IL) — The only way to get a much-needed sweep is to win the first game of a two-series — and the Brewers did just that Tuesday afternoon. Ryan Braun hit two home runs and Jhoulys Chacin combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout of the Cubs, 7-0. Chacin went the first seven innings and allowed just three hits. Milwaukee scored three times in the first on the way to reducing Chicago’s lead in the Central Division to two games. Lorenzo Cain and Erik Kratz also knocked the ball out of Wrigley Field. Junior Guerra starts Wednesday’s 2:20 P-M game for Milwaukee. He has a career one-point-74 earned run average when pitching against the Cubs.

>>Bucks Said To Be Working On Deal With Muhammad

(Milwaukee, WI) — Six-foot-six wing Shabazz Muhammad is said to be in talks with the Milwaukee Bucks about returning to the team next season. The 25-year-old was impressive off the bench after coming to the Bucks last year, especially in the playoff series against Boston. He would be competing for the 15th roster spot, probably with center Tyler Zeller. Muhammad came to Milwaukee from Minnesota last March. He scored 21 points against the Bulls March 23rd and 22 against the Magic in a game April 9th

>>Marquette Basketball On Final List For 5-Star Recruit

(Milwaukee, WI) — A five-star basketball wizard from Arizona has listed the Marquette Golden Eagles among the four schools he might attend after high school. The competition is stiff, with Duke, Villanova and Arizona also listed as finalists by six-foot-three point guard Nico Mannion. The red-headed Mannion is already a star on Instagram and YouTube for his highlight-reel shots and passes. He averaged more than 23 points, almost six assists, and four-point-seven rebounds-a-game last year for Pinnacle High School in a state championship season.

>>Brewers Offer Special Ticket Deal – Right In The Middle Of A Pennant Race

(Milwaukee, WI) — What’s better than watching baseball involving a team right in the middle of a pennant race? Getting in for six bucks. The Milwaukee Brewers are offering a special deal on the August 20th contest at Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. If you purchase tickets through the M-L-B Ballpark App, you will be able to find seats to the game for just six-dollars. Thursday is the deadline to buy the cheap seats.