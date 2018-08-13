Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Packers May Already Have Edge Rusher They Need

(Green Bay, WI) — If praise from teammates and coaches counts for anything, linebacker Reggie Gilbert may be the edge rusher the Green Bay Packers need. Gilbert has put two years on the practice squad to good use after signing as an undrafted free agent from Arizona. He had two tackles and a quarterback hit in the first exhibition game against Tennessee. The guys who block him in practice — like left tackle David Bakhtiari — say the man who put the most pressure on the Titans in the first half last Thursday is going to become an important part of the team this season. Coach Mike McCarthy has praised Gilbert for the improvement he’s made.

>>Badger Football (The Other Football): A Lot Of Talent Behind Taylor

(Madison, MI) — It’s easy to get distracted by the Heisman Trophy candidate the Wisconsin Badgers football team has at tailback. That distracts onlookers from giving the talented backups the credit they deserve. Seniors Chris James and Taiwan Deal join sophomore Garrett Groshek in the battle to backup Taylor. Bradrick Shaw likely will be a factor, too. He’s still rehabbing from a knee injury suffered in the game against Minnesota. Shaw was second on the team in rushing yards last year.

>>Rodgers Expects To Play (At Least A Little) Against Steelers

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expects to take a few snaps in the final exhibition home game for Green Bay. He isn’t likely to see any other action before the regular season begins. Following Monday’s practice, Rodgers told reporters he thinks he will play in the game against the Steelers at Lambeau Field. Rodgers last played on his home turf September 28th against the Chicago Bears. After he broke his collarbone October 15th against the Vikings, he only played one more game — at Carolina against the Panthers.

>>Big Ten Coaches Pick Wisconsin Soccer 5th In League

(Madison, WI) — The Big Ten Conference preseason coaches’ poll puts the Wisconsin women’s soccer team in fifth before the first yellow card is handed out. The coaches think powerful Penn State will continue its dominance in 2018. The Nittany Lions have taken 18 conference titles and won the tournament championship last season for the seventh time. Ohio State was picked second, then Rutgers, Northwestern, and the Badgers. Wisconsin reached the second round of last year’s N-C-A-A tournament. The conference season kicks off Thursday.