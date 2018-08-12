Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Brewers Drop See-Saw Game In Atlanta 8-7

(Atlanta, GA) — The Milwaukee Brewers took the lead twice, but couldn’t hold it in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon. A homer by Ozzie Albies put Atlanta up to stay in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lorenzo Cain went four-for-six and Jesus Aguilar hit his 29th home run, driving in four. Milwaukee has lost five times in its last seven games. Reliever Dan Jennings absorbed the latest defeat. The Brewers say Zach Davies will have at least one more rehab start because returning to the majors, possibly needing even more than that. The Brewers are off Monday, then Jhoulys Chacin goes for his 12th win Tuesday night in a start at Chicago.

>>Packers Players’ Injuries Are Starting To Heal

(Green Bay, WI) — Three players important to the Packers have returned to practice as the team is starting to get healthy. Running back Aaron Jones had missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. Even if he is healthy, Jones will be sidelined for the first two regular-season games by a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels was also back Sunday, along with Jimmy Graham. It looks like the team’s new offensive weapon at tight end may be able to see some action against the Steelers in Thursday’s preseason game.

>>Necedah’s Jimmy Sauter Nipped At Finish Line In Michigan

(Brooklyn, MI) — Wisconsin NASCAR driver Jimmy Sauter had held the lead for the final 12 laps of Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race in Michigan — then it was snatched away at the last second. Brett Moffitt beat Sauter by one-40th of a second in the Corrigan Oil 200. That is Moffit’s fourth victory of the season, tying him with the driver from Necedah, Wisconsin, but Sauter still holds on to the points lead. Next week’s race in Bristol, Tennessee, is the final race before the playoffs.

>>Museum Focuses On 1st African-American Players For Packers

(Green Bay, WI) — The first African-American player for the Green Bay Packers couldn’t stay in the hotels where his teammates were spending the night. An exhibit at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay focuses on the experiences players like wide receiver Bob Mann had in the early 1950s. The exhibit called “Delay of Game” highlights players like defensive end Lionel Aldridge and defensive back Emlen Tunnell. The exhibit opened Saturday and will be available for public viewing until next March.