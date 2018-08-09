mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Wisconsin Sports 8-10

Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

 

 

>>Hundley Rallies Packers In 2nd Half Of Exhibition Opener

(Green Bay, WI)  —  All three backup quarterbacks performed well for the Green Bay Packers in the exhibition opener against Tennessee, but Brett Hundley was sharp during a second-half comeback.  Trailing 10-7 at the half, the Packers clicked for 24 second-half points on the way to a 31-17 victory over the Titans.  DeShone Kizer started the game, Tim Boyle threw two touchdown passes and Hundley was nine-of-14 for 108 yards and a score.  Aaron Rodgers didn’t play.  The Packers return to the field at home next Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.  No players on either team took a knee during the national anthem.

 

>>Ugly 9th Inning Costs Brewers 8-4 Loss To San Diego

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Sailing along with a 4-2 lead entering the ninth inning, the Milwaukee Brewers hit a bump in the road.  A big bump.  The San Diego Padres torched the usually-reliable Brewer bullpen for six runs on three hits and three walks, winning the rubber game of the series 8-4.  A solid start by Junior Guerra was wasted.  Travis Shaw had three hits and a stolen base while Jonathan Schoop drove in his first two runs since joining Milwaukee.  Hunter Renfro high-lighted the Padres’ ninth-inning rally with a grand slam home run.  Kirby Yates picked up the win in relief.  Freddy Peralta starts Milwaukee’s Friday game at Atlanta.

 

>>Leg Injury Knocks Badger PK Gaglianone Out Indefinitely

(Madison, WI)  —  University of Wisconsin athletics officials are saying a leg injury has put placekicker Rafael Gaglianone on the sidelines indefinitely, but he may also be having back problems.  Gaglianone has had injury problems in the past.  A back injury kept him out of all but three games in 2016.  Gaglianone made 16-of-18 field goal attempts last season and kicked a Badger football program-record four game-winners.  It isn’t known how long he will be unavailable.  Collin Larsh and Zach Hintze will replace him.

 

>>Marquette Women’s Basketball Tours Australia

(Milwaukee, WI)  —  Members of the Marquette women’s basketball team are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an exhibition tour of Australia.  The highly-touted Golden Eagles will play four games starting Sunday.  The women then travel to Sydney for games Tuesday and Wednesday.  The eight-day trip wraps up in Cairns.  The Eagles roster includes six seniors and four players who have already scored one-thousand career points.  They lost to top-seeded Louisville in the second round of the N-C-A-A tournament last season.

 

