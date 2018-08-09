Wisconsin Sports 8-10
Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)
>>Hundley Rallies Packers In 2nd Half Of Exhibition Opener
(Green Bay, WI) — All three backup quarterbacks performed well for the Green Bay Packers in the exhibition opener against Tennessee, but Brett Hundley was sharp during a second-half comeback. Trailing 10-7 at the half, the Packers clicked for 24 second-half points on the way to a 31-17 victory over the Titans. DeShone Kizer started the game, Tim Boyle threw two touchdown passes and Hundley was nine-of-14 for 108 yards and a score. Aaron Rodgers didn’t play. The Packers return to the field at home next Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. No players on either team took a knee during the national anthem.
>>Ugly 9th Inning Costs Brewers 8-4 Loss To San Diego
(Milwaukee, WI) — Sailing along with a 4-2 lead entering the ninth inning, the Milwaukee Brewers hit a bump in the road. A big bump. The San Diego Padres torched the usually-reliable Brewer bullpen for six runs on three hits and three walks, winning the rubber game of the series 8-4. A solid start by Junior Guerra was wasted. Travis Shaw had three hits and a stolen base while Jonathan Schoop drove in his first two runs since joining Milwaukee. Hunter Renfro high-lighted the Padres’ ninth-inning rally with a grand slam home run. Kirby Yates picked up the win in relief. Freddy Peralta starts Milwaukee’s Friday game at Atlanta.
>>Leg Injury Knocks Badger PK Gaglianone Out Indefinitely
(Madison, WI) — University of Wisconsin athletics officials are saying a leg injury has put placekicker Rafael Gaglianone on the sidelines indefinitely, but he may also be having back problems. Gaglianone has had injury problems in the past. A back injury kept him out of all but three games in 2016. Gaglianone made 16-of-18 field goal attempts last season and kicked a Badger football program-record four game-winners. It isn’t known how long he will be unavailable. Collin Larsh and Zach Hintze will replace him.
>>Marquette Women’s Basketball Tours Australia
(Milwaukee, WI) — Members of the Marquette women’s basketball team are scheduled to arrive in Melbourne tomorrow (Saturday) morning for an exhibition tour of Australia. The highly-touted Golden Eagles will play four games starting Sunday. The women then travel to Sydney for games Tuesday and Wednesday. The eight-day trip wraps up in Cairns. The Eagles roster includes six seniors and four players who have already scored one-thousand career points. They lost to top-seeded Louisville in the second round of the N-C-A-A tournament last season.
