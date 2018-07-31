Wisconsin State Sports (5am update)

>>Miley + 2 Relievers Shut Out LA Dodgers 1-0

(Los Angeles, CA) — Milwaukee left-hander Wade Miley combined with two relievers on a two-hit shutout as the Brewers beat the Dodgers Tuesday 1-0. Miley has never lost in Dodger Stadium after seven starts. Lorenzo Cain knocked in the only run Milwaukee would need and also robbed Cody Bellinger of a homer in the seventh inning. The Brewers have rebounded from a seven-game losing streak to win eight-of-11 games, including five-out-of-six on the current West Coast road trip. The Brewers are back in a virtual tie with the Chicago Cubs for the Central Division lead, trailing by just two percentage points. Chase Anderson starts tonight’s (Wednesday’s) third game of a four-game series in Los Angeles.

>>Bucks Announce 1st Preseason Games At Fiserv Forum

(Milwaukee, WI) — N-B-A basketball comes to Milwaukee’s new 524-million dollar Fiserv Forum for the first time October 3rd. The Chicago Bulls will be the visitors, including former Milwaukee first-round draft pick Jabari Parker. Two road games will follow, then the Bucks will wrap up the preseason with the 42nd M-A-C-C Fund Game. The money raised will again be used to support cancer and blood disorders research. Tickets for the preseason games go on sale August 6th. The Bucks announced their preseason schedule Tuesday.

>>Brewers Add Another Infielder: Baltimore’s Jonathan Schoop

(Milwaukee, WI) — The Milwaukee Brewers have traded two minor league prospects and infielder Jonathan Villar for All-Star second basemen Jonathan Schoop of the Baltimore Orioles. School is hitting .244 with 17 home runs this year. He had 32 homers last season. The move means more shuffling for the Brewers infield. It is possible Mike Moustakas will move to shortstop, with Travis Shaw returning to third base and Schoop taking over at second. The team didn’t add a starting pitcher, but it isn’t clear when Jimmy Nelson might return.

>>Packers Family Night Sold Out

(Green Bay, WI) — Packers Family Night is sold out the 12th time in 18 years. The team reports more than 78-thousand tickets were bought. The event will feature a full practice and lots of family-focused activities. Organizers promise a game-like atmosphere, with video boards, game-day music and a fireworks show to wrap everything up. Doors open at 5:30 P-M Saturday and the team will be introduced two hours later. Parking will cost five dollars.