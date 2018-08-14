William E. Volkman
William E. Volkman, 83 of Ladysmith, died Monday, August 13th, at his home. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, 7 sons, William – Coral Springs, FL., Robert – Clarksville, TN., John – Forest Lake, MN., Joseph – Lake Worth, FL., David – Bellevue, OH., Daniel – Rugby, England and Steven – Duluth, MN. 3 Daughters – Rosemary – Richfield, MN., Ann – Vero Beach, FL., and Elizabeth – Minneapolis, MN. 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Everett – Tamp, FL.
Memorial services for William Volkman will be Thursday, August 16th at 11 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Friends may call at the church on Thursday morning for an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
