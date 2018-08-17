Terry M. Lee, 66 of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, August 9, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Terry is survived by his wife, Eugenia, 1 son Rory, 2 granddaughters, 1 sister, Chris Ralph of Porterville, CA., 1 brother, Dennis Lee of Niagara, WI., many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life for Terry Lee will be held on Friday, August 24, from 4-7 PM at the Beach View Pavilion in Memorial Park in Ladysmith. A slideshow and sharing of memories will start at 5. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Terry’s name to the Rusk County Ambulance Service or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.