Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-31-18

*STORMS RETURN WITH A SEVERE THREAT INTO FRIDAY NIGHT*

A return to more humid conditions today as dew points rise into and through the 60’s. After a few early showers and storms, much of the day looks dry, with just a few more widely scattered storms through the day. Clouds will be mixed with sunshine at times as temperatures top out in the mid 70’s. It will also be another breezy day with those southerly winds continuing. A more organized line or even a few clusters of storms are forecast to develop by late afternoon in Minnesota, pushing east into Wisconsin through the evening. Atmospheric conditions will favor not only heavy rainfall but also the chance of large hail and strong winds. Though they may drop heavy rain, they should be on the move, limiting overall rainfall totals and hopefully any flood threat. Once these pass, the rest of the night will be drier with variable clouds and fog.

Heading into the Labor Day holiday weekend we have a chance to stay dry on Saturday, but the overall pattern will continue to favor more shower and storm chances. The front will be to our south on Saturday while a weak high pressure system takes over. We may start off with clouds but it is then expected to get sunny with a nice afternoon. It will remain humid with highs around 80. Upper level southwest flow along with some energy coming up the old front should return rain chances on Sunday. Timing may change but right now it seems like the day may start off dry with a mostly cloudy sky and increasing chances for showers and a few storms through the afternoon and evening. This will drop temperatures some, with seasonable highs in the upper 70’s.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – As always, expect more traffic on your three day Labor Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects peak travel periods to be Friday from noon to 8 p.m., and the same time Monday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind you to be even more cautious and patient sharing the roadways. Drivers should give themselves enough time to travel because of heavier volumes of traffic, which result in reaching a destination much later than anticipated.

Wis. State Patrol driving tips: no tailgating, check blind spots to be able to make safe maneuvers in traffic, do not have music too high, do not eat while driving, and make sure your cellular device is on driving mode.

Travelers can use the Wisconsin 511 website to check for any up-to-date closures or traffic speeds.

Wisconsin State Patrol’s Lieutenant Les Mlsna said there will be an increase in troopers on the road to keep speeds down and to help in the unfortunate case of a car crash.

“We have a problem with distracted driving, whether it’s looking at your GPS, just trying to figure out where you are going to go, or dealing with family in the vehicle with you or… it takes your attention away from where we want it and that’s the safe operation of your motor vehicle, and to obey the laws as you are traveling down our roadways,” said Mlsna.

The good news though, AAA predicts Eau Claire’s gas prices will soon drop, as much as 25 cents per gallon. Gas prices were around $2.94 in Eau Claire as of Thursday, that’s up from $2.45 a year ago at this time.

As we approach the unofficial end of summer, you can expect lots of people to be on the water over the Labor Day weekend.

That means law enforcement will be out in force, too, making sure everyone stays safe.

And that includes not drinking while driving boats.

Sergeants Randy Lind and Karl Lau spend much of their summer on the water patrolling parts of the Fox River and Bay of Green Bay throughout Brown County.

“Weekends have been very busy this summer. It’s been some pretty nice weather,” Sgt. Lau tells us as we ride in the sheriff’s office patrol boat along the Fox River.

As members of the marine unit, they see a lot on these waters.

“Most of it is the safety aspect is what we’re after,” says Sgt. Lind.

They check for life jackets, fire extinguishers, boat registrations and the one thing that always causes concern.

“We’re always looking for intoxicated boaters, because they are very hazardous out here. It’s difficult sometimes because the water doesn’t have lines to watch people drive recklessly, so we stop and talk to people,” says Sgt. Lau.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee says at least 16 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin as storms rolled through the state.

That tally could grow as weather service crews complete damage surveys of the storm that hit the state on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Several tornadoes touched down in Fond du Lac County. Lori Getter is a spokeswoman with Wisconsin Emergency Management. She says one tornado landed in Dodge County and traveled 3 miles (5 kilometers) on the ground, destroying trees.

Another formed along the Calumet-Manitowoc County line and destroyed a barn. No one was hurt.

Gov. Scott Walker’s latest stop on his tour of storm damage in Wisconsin is Fond du Lac County.

Walker’s office says the governor plans to survey the damage in the county Thursday morning where at least six tornadoes touched down this week. State emergency officials say 20 counties have been affected by flooding over the last 10 days.

Walker on Wednesday declared a statewide emergency, directing state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local authorities as needed.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Forecasters say flooding in southern Wisconsin might get worse before it gets better because of heavy rain expected for the Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts up to 2 inches in the Madison area from Friday night through Sunday and up to 3 inches southwest of Madison.

The rain would exacerbate the region’s damaging floods that started with storms Aug. 20. State emergency officials said some areas have received more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) of rain over the past two weeks. Communities across the state are still dealing with flooded neighborhoods and roads.

Gov. Scott Walker declared a statewide emergency this week, authorizing state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help local governments with recovery efforts.