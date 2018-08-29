Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-30-18

Today is the weather pick of this week with high pressure sliding to our east and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. A few clouds may develop for the afternoon, but it will be perfect to spend time outside with the low humidity. Breezes will stir up from the south as temperatures gradually climb into the 70’s. Clouds will then start to increase into the evening, out ahead of the next approaching front. A few scattered showers and storms may also arrive late at night, with milder temperatures, in the low 60’s. A few of the storms tonight could have heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. We’ll be watching them closely!

The front will then slowly move closer to us on Friday. Some extra clouds will be around with the sunshine while southerly flow will tap moisture, leading to rising dew points. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, but the biggest concern will be the threat of storms into the evening and night as the front arrives. Forecast models are again hinting that these could produce some very heavy rainfall for at least some of us, which is the last thing we need after a very wet stretch. There are also indications that strong winds and large hail may accompany these storms late in the day. Stay weather aware if you will be outdoors! Afternoon highs will be in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday morning at 11:40, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. According to the report, a subject came to the LEC to report a theft of items from their residence. No other information was available.

Just before Noon Wednesday, a female subject at the Weyerhaeuser Equity Convenience Store reported to Rusk County authorities a gas drive off that happened Tuesday night around 8:45 PM. According to the report, the female subject did not have the money and left her ID card and she would be back to pay and never came back. After an investigation, a Rusk County deputy advised that the female subject was evicted from a residence awhile ago and doesn’t live there anymore. A citation will be issued to the female subject for fraud on a gas station.

A female employee with Probation and Parole shortly after 4 PM Wednesday, requested a Rusk County deputy for assistance at a location on South Hutchinson Road, Bruce, to meet with an offender. After an investigation, a female subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

This (Thursday) morning at 1:10 AM, Rusk County deputies were called to MD’s Flambeau Resort located on County Highway D., Holcombe. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed on a subject. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

A City Officer responded at about 4:15 PM Wednesday, to the intersection of Highway 8 and 27 for a traffic crash. The vehicle driven by a female failed to stop at the intersection causing an accident. The female subject was issued a citation for inattentive driving.

Another round of heavy rains and strong winds in many areas of Wisconsin have caused the closure of some state properties and affected local business, municipalities and private property owners.

Heavy rains and storms have caused the closure of Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County and approximately 50 percent of the Long Lake Campground in the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest in Fond du Lac County, where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. There were no reported injuries from any of the storms. Campers who had reservations for the holiday weekend are being notified and give full refunds. State Park officials say that most reservable campsites have been booked for the weekend.

In addition, the 400, Badger, Elroy-Sparta and Military Ridge state trails are either closed or have closed sections due to flooding from previous rain storms. The Sugar River State Trail has reopened but is in poor condition and water levels remain very high along the trail and if they rise the trail could close again. The boat launch, beaches and some day-use areas at Governor Nelson State Park are also closed. For state parks, trails or other state property closures, please go to the Department of Natural Resources web site and search keywords “current conditions.”

All other parks, forests and trails remain open and offer a wide variety of recreational opportunities for the holiday weekend. Search the DNR website for “find a park” for more information.