Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-29-18

Tuesday morning at about 1:15 AM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 27, Ladysmith. According to the report, the vehicle was stopped due to plates not matching the vehicle. After an investigation, the driver was suspended and admitted to having a pot pipe in the car. The driver was cited for OAS, non registration of auto and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call at about 11:20 AM from a female subject advising that a deep fryer melted and the house was full of smoke located on Lake Avenue East, Ladysmith. The subject advised she was having trouble breathing. The Ladysmith Police Department. Ladysmith ambulance and the Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene. No other information was available.

Just after 9 PM Tuesday, Rusk County dispatch received a call of a vehicle that had gone over an embankment on Old Highway D Road, New Auburn. According to the report, air bags were deployed, possible entrapment and the vehicle was held up by trees. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was unoccupied. They searched the area around the vehicle and did not find anyone. A Rusk County deputy advised the subjects wife came to the door of the residence but did not seem to be concerned. The subjects have refused law enforcement and will not talk. Several citations will be mailed at a later time.

Students at 37 sites around the state will enjoy engaging after-school programming that contributes to their academic, physical, and civic development through grants awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Funding comes from the federal 21st Century Community Learning Center program for the 2018-19 school year. A pool of 142 requested a record $17 million through the competitive grant program, with just $4.35 million in federal funding available. Community learning centers are designed to improve student achievement, attendance, and behaviors by providing enriching academic activities for youth during out of school hours. Schools in our area receiving 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants include Lake Holcombe Elementary School for $80,000, Chequamegon School District, Glidden Campus for $100,000 and the Barron School District, the Riverview Middle School for $115,000.

MADISON – Foxconn announced a gift of $100 million to University of Wisconsin-Madison on Monday which will help fund research at the College of Engineering.

Foxconn Announces $100 Million Gift to UW-Madison to Establish New Research Enterprise

By Karen Herzog and Rick Romell 

Foxconn’s $100 million gift is the largest investment from a research partner in the university’s history and among the largest gifts the university has ever received, Blank said.

It will include money to fast-track a new engineering building that has only been on the long-range drawing board until now.

The new Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology at UW will be designed as a hub for technological innovation and provide an environment for research and development initiatives in medical science, materials science, computer and data-driven science, among other fields.

  Moving Sale August 28, 2018
    Huge Moving Sale – W8136 Cemetery Road, Ladysmith.  Fri Aug. 31 thru Sept 3rd, 8-4. Household, men’s women’s, sporting, lawn and garden sale.
  Rusk County News August 28, 2018
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-18 A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for southern La Crosse, Vernon and southern Monroe counties valid until 12:30 PM today. Numerous roads and highways are closed. Never drive into flood waters. The Kickapoo River at Ontario is under a Flood Warning as it is near *RECORD SEVERITY*. The river is now up […]
