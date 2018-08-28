Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 8-28-18

A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for southern La Crosse, Vernon and southern Monroe counties valid until 12:30 PM today. Numerous roads and highways are closed. Never drive into flood waters.

The Kickapoo River at Ontario is under a Flood Warning as it is near *RECORD SEVERITY*. The river is now up to 20.9′ and flood stage is 16′. Major flooding is occurring and near record flooding is forecast. The river is expected to crest at 22.1′.

Heavy rainfall yesterday and last night amounted to more than 7.5″ in some spots leading to the massive concerns for flooding across the Coulee Region.

The front responsible for the active weather in the last 24 hours will sag through the state and just to our south today. This may still be close enough to produce more scattered showers this morning and storms in the afternoon with the highest chances in our southern counties and unfortunately the chance for more heavy rainfall. Numerous river flood warnings are already in effect and the water levels will continue to rise with more showers in the forecast. Overall, it will be another day with more clouds than sunshine, while it stays on the muggy side with dew points still in the 60’s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. There may still be a few heavier bursts of rain, but the severe threat is more likely to be farther south. Drier air then arrives later tonight with a better day on the way for tomorrow.

Much of western Wisconsin is waking up to major flooding, power outages and storm damage.

One of the hardest hit areas is Vernon County, where the sheriff’s office said some people have been evacuated as well as rescued due to closed roads. The main highways that are closed are US Highway 14 and Highway 162 in Coon Valley. Highway 131 is also closed due to high water between Ontario and Rockton. State Highway 35 at County Road K in La Crosse County is also closed. Emergency management has also reported that parts of Highway 12 in Juneau County are closed between Lyndon Station and Mauston.

The National Weather Service issued a severe Thunderstorm watch at 3 PM Monday afternoon. Just before 7 PM Monday, Rusk County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8 PM. All Rusk County Fire Departments were put on weather watch.

Storm damage was reported in Rusk County. A tree was reported across County Highway W just North of Buck Lake Road, both lanes were blocked. Just after 7:30 PM, a tree was on a power line about 100 yards West of Highway 27. The pole was broken and Ladysmith Fire Department responded to the scene.

A power line was down in the road approximately ¾ mile North of the Thornapple River bridge on Highway 27. Jump River Electric was contacted.

Just before 8 PM Monday, Rusk County received a report that South of Highway 8 on Adams Road about ½ mile South there was a tree on the line and was sparking. Bruce Fire Department and XCEL Energy were contacted. Also on 101 trail just past Town Line Road there was a power line down. The Bruce fire Department and XCEL Energy responded to the scene.

Monday afternoon just after 3:30 PM, a female with Probation and Parole requested assistance of a Rusk County deputy to go to a location on South Coleman Street, Bruce. The County deputy responded to the scene and took into custody a female subject and transported the subject to the Rusk County jail.

Heavy rainfall late Monday into early Tuesday has led to major headaches for motorists and residents across the Coulee Region.

Some of the hardest hit areas were in Vernon and Monroe counties.

More heavy rainfall is on the way which could lead to additional major concerns with flash flooding and washed out bridges and roadways. Be sure to monitor the latest forecasts.